Aluminum Forgings Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Forgings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminum Forgings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminum Forgings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
- Global top five Aluminum Forgings companies in 2020 (%)
The global Aluminum Forgings market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Aluminum Forgings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Aluminum Forgings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):
- Conventional Aluminum Forgings
- Custom Aluminum Forgings
Global Aluminum Forgings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Military
- Electrical Industry
- Engineering Machinery
- Others
Global Aluminum Forgings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminum Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis:
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum Forgings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum Forgings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum Forgings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Aluminum Forgings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- All Metals & Forge Group
- Aluminum Precision Products
- Anderson Shumaker
- Alcoa
- Sun Fast International
- Queen City Forging
- Scot Forge
- Deeco Metals
- Continental Forge Compan
- BRAWO USA
- Accurate Steel Forgings
- Consolidated Industries
- E&I?
- Dynacast International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Forgings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Forgings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Forgings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Forgings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Forgings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Forgings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Forgings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Forgings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Forgings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Forgings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
