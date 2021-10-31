Aluminum Forgings Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Forgings in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Forgings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Forgings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Forgings companies in 2020 (%)

The global Aluminum Forgings market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Aluminum Forgings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Forgings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Conventional Aluminum Forgings

Custom Aluminum Forgings

Global Aluminum Forgings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Electrical Industry

Engineering Machinery

Others

Global Aluminum Forgings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Forgings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Forgings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Forgings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Forgings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

All Metals & Forge Group

Aluminum Precision Products

Anderson Shumaker

Alcoa

Sun Fast International

Queen City Forging

Scot Forge

Deeco Metals

Continental Forge Compan

BRAWO USA

Accurate Steel Forgings

Consolidated Industries

E&I?

Dynacast International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Forgings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Forgings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Forgings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Forgings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Forgings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Forgings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Forgings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Forgings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Forgings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Forgings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Forgings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Forgings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Forgings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

