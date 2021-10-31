Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Foam Insulation in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Polyurethane Foam Insulation companies in 2020 (%)

The global Polyurethane Foam Insulation market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Foam Insulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Flexible Foam

Spray Foam

Rigid Foam

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Residential Construction

Non-Residential

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Others

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Insulation revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Insulation revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Insulation sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyurethane Foam Insulation sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer

Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain

Ekisui Chemical

Huntsman

Nitto Denko

The DOW Chemical

Tosoh

Trelleborg

Wanhua Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyurethane Foam Insulation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyurethane Foam Insulation Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Foam Insulation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Foam Insulation Companies

