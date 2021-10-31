UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes companies in 2020 (%)

The global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Wafer Dicing

Back Grinding

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd

Nitto Denko Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Lintec Corporation

Sumitomo Bakelite

Denka Company Limited

