UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes in global, including the following market information:
- Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes companies in 2020 (%)
The global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):
- Polyolefin (PO)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET))
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):
- Wafer Dicing
- Back Grinding
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis:
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Lintec Corporation
- Sumitomo Bakelite
- Denka Company Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV (Ultraviolet) Tapes Companies
