Carbon Fiber Strips Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Strips in global, including the following market information:

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Carbon Fiber Strips companies in 2020 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Strips market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber Strips manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Carbon Strip 10.0mm x 0.4mm x 1000mm

Carbon Strip 15.0mm x 4.0mm x 1000mm

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Radio-Controlled (RC) Planes/Helicopters

Unmanned Air Vehicles (UAVs)

Stunt/Power Kites

Robots

Mechanical Control Mechanisms

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber Strips revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Strips revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Strips sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Carbon Fiber Strips sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mersen (French)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK)

Schunk (Germany)

Helwig Carbon Products (US)

The Gerken Group (Belgium)

Casram (Switzerland)

Fuji ?Japan?

Tris

Toyo Tanso?Japan?

Dremel

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory (China)

Donon (China)

Sunki?Japan?

Nantong Kangda (China)

Morxin (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Strips Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Strips Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber Strips Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Carbon Fiber Strips Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Strips Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Strips Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Strips Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Strips Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Strips Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

