Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
- Global top five Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics companies in 2020 (%)
The global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics market was valued at 971.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1129.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
- Dermatoscopes
- Microscopes
- Trichoscopes
- Imaging Equipment
- Antibacterial Agents
- Antifungal Agents
- Antiviral Agents
- Corticosteroids
- Retinoids
- Immunosuppressants
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Agfa
- Astellas Pharma
- Cutera
- Dino-Lite
- Galderma
- Genentech
- Stiefel
- LEO Pharma
- Michelson Diagnostics
- Novartis
- Bausch Health
- Canfield Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
