Global Tray Sealing Machines Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Tray Sealing Machine also named as Tray Sealer or Top Seal machine is a type of package machine mainly used for food container sealing.

Europe is the largest Tray Sealing Machines market with about 43% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.

The key players are Ishida, Proseal UK Ltd., Multivac, G.Mondini, Ilpra, SEALPAC, ULMA Packaging, Italian Pack, BELCA, Orved, Veripack, Cima-Pak, Webomatic, Platinum Package Group, Ossid, Tramper Technology etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 31% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Tray Sealing Machines Market

In 2020, the global Tray Sealing Machines market size was US$ 269.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 324.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Tray Sealing Machines Scope and Market Size

Tray Sealing Machines market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tray Sealing Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Tray Sealing Machines market is segmented into

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

Segment by Application, the Tray Sealing Machines market is segmented into

Fresh Food

Ready Meal

Processed Food

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Tray Sealing Machines Market Share Analysis

Tray Sealing Machines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Tray Sealing Machines product introduction, recent developments, Tray Sealing Machines sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Ishida

Proseal UK Ltd.

Multivac

G.Mondini

Ilpra

SEALPAC

ULMA Packaging

Italian Pack

BELCA

Orved

Veripack

Cima-Pak

Webomatic

Platinum Package Group

Ossid

Tramper Technology

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tray Sealing Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tray Sealing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual

1.2.3 Semi-Automatic

1.2.4 Fully Automatic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tray Sealing Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fresh Food

1.3.3 Ready Meal

1.3.4 Processed Food

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Tray Sealing Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Tray Sealing Machines Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Tray Sealing Machines Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Tray Sealing Machines Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Tray Sealing Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Tray Sealing Machines Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Tray Sealing Machines Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Tray Sealing Machines Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Tray Sealing Machines Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Tray Sealing Machines Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Tray Sealing Machines Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Tray Sealing Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Tray Sealing Machines by Manufacturers

