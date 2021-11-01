Global Chicory Flour Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Chicory flour (traditional and organic) is used for the production of special bread, brioche, croissants, Vienna loaf, cakes, pan bread and puff pastry. This flour contributes to improving the richness, texture, conservation and the freezing resistance of all bread products. Furthermore, chicory flour also offers the possibility to add a “clean” label to products. Finally, depending on how it is dosed, chicory flour can be used to flavor products.
In Spain market, the key Chicory Flour players are Beneo, Cosucra, Leroux, Xylem Inc etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 87% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chicory Flour Market
In 2020, the global Chicory Flour market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Chicory Flour Scope and Market Size
Chicory Flour market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chicory Flour market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Chicory Flour market is segmented into
- Roasted
- Ground
- Others
Segment by Application, the Chicory Flour market is segmented into
- Food & Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Chicory Flour Market Share Analysis
Chicory Flour market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Chicory Flour product introduction, recent developments, Chicory Flour sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Beneo
- Cosucra
- Leroux
- Xylem Inc
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chicory Flour Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chicory Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Roasted
1.2.3 Ground
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chicory Flour Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Dietary Supplements
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Chicory Flour Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Chicory Flour Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Chicory Flour Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Chicory Flour Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Chicory Flour Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Chicory Flour Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Chicory Flour Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Chicory Flour Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Chicory Flour Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Chicory Flour Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Chicory Flour Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Chicory Flour Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Chicory Flour by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Chicory Flour Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Chicory Flour Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
