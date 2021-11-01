Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Industrial safety footwear is personal protective equipment for foot protection at work arena. It prevents from getting foot injuries due to chemicals or even bad weather, sharp object edges, hot objects, wet slippery surface, heavy objects falling, falling rolling objects, pinch points, rotary machinery etc.

In Canada Market, the key players are Bata Industrials, V.F. Corporation, Dunlop Boots, Honeywell Safety Products, Wolverine Worldwide, Regence, HAIX, KEEN Footwear, JB Goodhue, Codet Inc., Baffin, Kodiak Group, Footwear Specialties International, Royer, Mellow Walk, COFRA, SureWerx, H.H.Brown etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 15% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Industrial Safety Footwear Market

In 2020, the global Industrial Safety Footwear market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Industrial Safety Footwear Scope and Market Size

Industrial Safety Footwear market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Safety Footwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Safety Footwear market is segmented into

Shoes

Boots

Segment by Application, the Industrial Safety Footwear market is segmented into

Construction

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Mining

Agriculture

Food

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Safety Footwear Market Share Analysis

Industrial Safety Footwear market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial Safety Footwear product introduction, recent developments, Industrial Safety Footwear sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bata Industrials

V.F. Corporation

Dunlop Boots

Honeywell Safety Products

Wolverine Worldwide

Regence

HAIX

KEEN Footwear

JB Goodhue

Codet Inc.

Baffin

Kodiak Group

Footwear Specialties International

Royer

Mellow Walk

COFRA

SureWerx

H.H.Brown

