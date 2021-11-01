Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Ceramic Membranes are type of artificial membranes made from inorganic materials (such as alumina, titania, zirconia oxides, silicon carbide or some glassy materials). They are used in membrane operations. Ceramic Membranes are increasingly being used in a broad range of industries such as biotechnology and pharmaceutical, dairy, food and beverage, as well as chemical and petrochemical, microelectronics, metal finishing, and power generation.
Asia-Pacific is the largest Ceramic Filtering Membrane market with about 34% market share. America is follower, accounting for about 33 market share.
The key players are Pall (Danaher), MEIDEN, JIUWU HI-TECH, METAWATER, ALSYS Group, Nanostone, Atech, TAMI, Novasep, Liqtech, Inopor, Tangent Fluid, Lishun Technology, Dongqiang etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 40% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market
In 2020, the global Ceramic Filtering Membrane market size was US$ 272.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 402.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Scope and Market Size
Ceramic Filtering Membrane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramic Filtering Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Ceramic Filtering Membrane market is segmented into
- Microfiltration
- Hyperfiltration
- Nanofiltration
Segment by Application, the Ceramic Filtering Membrane market is segmented into
- Sewage Treatment
- Biomedicine
- Food and Beverage
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Share Analysis
Ceramic Filtering Membrane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ceramic Filtering Membrane product introduction, recent developments, Ceramic Filtering Membrane sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Pall (Danaher)
- MEIDEN
- JIUWU HI-TECH
- METAWATER
- ALSYS Group
- Nanostone
- Atech
- TAMI
- Novasep
- Liqtech
- Inopor
- Tangent Fluid
- Lishun Technology
- Dongqiang
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ceramic Filtering Membrane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Microfiltration
1.2.3 Hyperfiltration
1.2.4 Nanofiltration
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sewage Treatment
1.3.3 Biomedicine
1.3.4 Food and Beverage
1.3.5 Chemical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Sales 2016-2027.
2.2 Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Ceramic Filtering Membrane Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Ceramic Filtering Membrane Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Ceramic Filtering Membrane Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Cerami
