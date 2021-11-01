Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.

Europe is the largest Automotive Industry AGV market with about 37% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.

The key players are Siasun, Dematic, Daifuku, CSG, JBT, DS Automotion, Meidensha, Seegrid, Aichikikai, Yonegy, Toyota, Ek Automation, AGVE Group, Atab, KSEC etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 27% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Industry AGV Market

In 2020, the global Automotive Industry AGV market size was US$ 713.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1066 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Automotive Industry AGV Scope and Market Size

Automotive Industry AGV market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Industry AGV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Automotive Industry AGV market is segmented into

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others

Warehouse

Production Line

Segment by Application, the Automotive Industry AGV market is segmented into

Warehouse

Production Line

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Industry AGV Market Share Analysis

Automotive Industry AGV market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Industry AGV product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Industry AGV sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Industry AGV Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Unit Load Type

1.2.3 Automated Forklift Type

1.2.4 Tugger Type

1.2.5 Others

1.2.6 Warehouse

1.2.7 Production Line

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Warehouse

1.3.3 Production Line

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Automotive Industry AGV Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Automotive Industry AGV Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Automotive Industry AGV Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue Market Share by Region (2

