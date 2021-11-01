Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.
Europe is the largest Automotive Industry AGV market with about 37% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 24% market share.
The key players are Siasun, Dematic, Daifuku, CSG, JBT, DS Automotion, Meidensha, Seegrid, Aichikikai, Yonegy, Toyota, Ek Automation, AGVE Group, Atab, KSEC etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 27% market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Industry AGV Market
In 2020, the global Automotive Industry AGV market size was US$ 713.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1066 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Automotive Industry AGV Scope and Market Size
Automotive Industry AGV market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Industry AGV market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Automotive Industry AGV market is segmented into
- Unit Load Type
- Automated Forklift Type
- Tugger Type
- Others
Segment by Application, the Automotive Industry AGV market is segmented into
- Warehouse
- Production Line
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Automotive Industry AGV Market Share Analysis
Automotive Industry AGV market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Automotive Industry AGV product introduction, recent developments, Automotive Industry AGV sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
- Siasun
- Dematic
- Daifuku
- CSG
- JBT
- DS Automotion
- Meidensha
- Seegrid
- Aichikikai
- Yonegy
- Toyota
- Ek Automation
- AGVE Group
- Atab
- KSEC
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Industry AGV Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Unit Load Type
1.2.3 Automated Forklift Type
1.2.4 Tugger Type
1.2.5 Others
1.2.6 Warehouse
1.2.7 Production Line
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Warehouse
1.3.3 Production Line
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Automotive Industry AGV Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Automotive Industry AGV Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Automotive Industry AGV Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Automotive Industry AGV Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Automotive Industry AGV Revenue Market Share by Region (2
