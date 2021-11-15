Antiviral Drugs Market Detailed Research Report (2021-2027) | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Supply, Demand and Forecast

The Global “Antiviral Drugs Market Size” is set to gain impetus from the improvements in research collaborations of industry giants to develop state-of-the-art therapeutics. Besides, the increasing prevalence of viral diseases would impact the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Protease Inhibitors, Polymerase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and Others), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Influenza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the antiviral drugs market size is projected to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 36.1 billion in 2018.

Abbvie, Inc.

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co., Inc.

Janssen, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Other key market players

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact:

According to this report Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Sector will rise from Covid-19 pandemic impact at moderate growth rate during 2021 to 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

High Demand for Targeted & Specific Treatment Regimen to Boost Growth

One of the most common forms of viral infection that is occurring across the world is HIV. The diagnosis rate of HIV is improving gradually owing to the refinement of surveillance by using biological and demographic data. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that in the year 2018, approximately 37.9 million people were affected by HIV. However, around 770,000 people died of this disease. It proves that the rising cases of HIV is fueling the demand for specific and targeted treatment regimen. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of influenza and its efficient diagnosis are set to drive the antiviral drugs market growth in the coming years.

Increasing Outburst of Viral Diseases to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these, North America held USD 13.9 billion antiviral drugs market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the presence of various key pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. Coupled with this, green signal by USFDA for the launch of effective and blockbuster therapies, as well as rising incidence of HIV in this country are set to augment growth in North America. Europe is also expected to grow remarkably on account of the presence of favorable reimbursement policies.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Trends Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions regulatory and reimbursement scenario for key countries Prevalence of Key viral diseases, in major countries, 2018 New Product Launches

Global Antiviral Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Hepatitis Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Influenza Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Integrase Inhibitors Polymerase Inhibitors Protease Inhibitors Combination Drugs Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Channel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa North America Antiviral Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Disease Indication Hepatitis Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Influenza Others Market Analysis – By Drug Class Integrase Inhibitors Polymerase Inhibitors Protease Inhibitors Combination Drugs Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Channel Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



