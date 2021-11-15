Subdural Electrode Market Trending Technologies, Innovation, Regional Segments, Development Plans and Future Growth by 2027

The global subdural electrode market size is projected to reach USD 53.2 Million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 28.5 Million in 2018. This information is present in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Subdural electrode market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report provides an elaborate analysis of the evolving market dynamics. It further presents the subdural electrode market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, regional analysis, and other challenges.

Key Players Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Expand Product Portfolio

The market consists of a limited number of companies as it is highly consolidated. The pre-existing players are concentrating on achieving maximum subdural electrode market share and creating a strong presence by expanding their reach and collaborating with other healthcare institutions. Below are two of the most recent industry developments:

June 2019 : Dixi Medical, a designer and manufacturer of medical devices, based in Chaudefontaine, announced that it has successfully collaborated with Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a developer of innovative active implantable devices, to open Adept Neuro SA. It is a joint venture that develops the next-generation stereo-electro-encephalo-graphie (SEEG) electrodes.

: Dixi Medical, a designer and manufacturer of medical devices, based in Chaudefontaine, announced that it has successfully collaborated with Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, a developer of innovative active implantable devices, to open Adept Neuro SA. It is a joint venture that develops the next-generation stereo-electro-encephalo-graphie (SEEG) electrodes. January 2018: The Wyss Center, a neurotechnology research foundation located in Switzerland, declared that it has recently partnered up with CorTec, a producer of innovative corrosion control technologies. The main aim of this partnership is to work together on the development, research, and design of a device of long-term and persistent monitoring of the brain’s electrophysiological signals for therapeutic and clinical diagnostic applications.

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact:

Need for Highly Accurate Methods of Locating Seizure Focus to Drive Growth

Brain Sciences, an international open-access journal, published a study in 2018. As per the study, approximately 30.0% of the patients consuming anti-epileptic medicines fail to receive desired treatment results for epilepsy seizure control. Intracranial monitoring is undertaken for locating the area of seizure in epileptic patients. Higher precision in monitoring real-time brain activities, brain mapping, and locating seizer focus are expected to propel the subdural electrode market growth during the forthcoming period.

Platinum Segment to Dominate: Increasing Bio-compatibility will Favor Growth

In terms of material, the subdural electrode market can be segregated into stainless steel and platinum. Out of these, the platinum segment is projected to lead the market in terms of revenue. The growth is attributable to the lower infection rate and rising bio-compatibility of platinum. Moreover, platinum electrodes provide multiple additional benefits, namely, lower intracranial pressure and high accuracy in the detection of seizure location because of superior electrical connectivity. The stainless steel segment will grow at a rapid rate owing to its adoption in the developing economies.

Key Segmentation of subdural electrode market:

Subdural Electrode Market Segments by Type

Strip

Grid

Depth

Others

Subdural Electrode Market Segments by Material

Platinum

Stainless Steel

Subdural Electrode Market Segments by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Subdural Electrode Market Segments by Region/Country

S.

Europe

Japan

some of the key players in the global subdural electrode market. They are as follows:

PMT Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CorTec GmbH

DIXI MEDICAL

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

UNIQUE MEDICAL Co., LTD.

Ad-Tech Medical Instrument Corporation

Other key market players

U.S. Will Lead Owing to the Rising Awareness Programs Regarding Subdural Electrodes

The market is geographically divided into Japan, the U.S., Europe, and the rest of the world. Amongst these regions, the U.S. had acquired USD 11.4 Million subdural electrode market revenue. The region is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The main reasons for this growth are increasing awareness programs regarding subdural electrodes, rising number of strategic collaborations, and the existence of numerous prominent players. Besides, increasing prevalence of epilepsy will boost growth.

Europe houses plenty of modern healthcare facilities for the treatment of epilepsy. Apart from that, rising awareness campaigns about intracranial monitoring, as well as increasing utilization of depth electrodes, are likely to contribute to the market growth. The rest of the world is expected to have huge growth opportunities owing to the rising treatment gap for epilepsy.

