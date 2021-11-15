Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size and Forecast | Key Companies –Brokermint, CoStar, Tranquil CRM, Altus Group, Buildout

Our Latest Report on “Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market” research report provides an up-to-date information related to market size, share and growth strategies related to regional segments. The report analyzes rising trends that are currently determining the expansion of the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software industry. It delivers a snapshot of leading players, market trends with forecasts over the upcoming years (2021-2026), and the major factors driving and impacting the growth of the worldwide Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market. Further that it also covers business strategy with a competitive analysis, drivers, and revenue alongside industry dynamics defined potential growth opportunities and market share with product type and applications.
Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Analysis:
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market
- Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market in 2021.
- COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
- The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans, and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.
The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of the players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.
Top Key Players in the Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Are:
- Brokermint
- CoStar
- Tranquil CRM
- Altus Group
- Buildout
- MRI Software
- Apto
- REthink
- PropertyMetrics
- Oracle
- AscendixRE
- Ascendix Technologies
- ClientLook
- CommissionTrac
- Realhound
- Sell.Do
- Forbury
- VTS
- SharpLaunch
- Reonomy
- ARGUS
- Quarem
- Valcre
- Affinity.co
Highlights of The Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Report:
- Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Overview with Historical and current scenario
- Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Segment Analysis by Types, Applications and Regions
- Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market forecastAnalysis with trends and developments
- Value chain analysiswith Price analysis and forecast
- Porter’s five forces analysisand SWOT analysis
- Market Dynamics (Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Restraints)
Regions Covered in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Report:
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Segmentation Covers:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market types split into:
- Cloud Based
- On-premises
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market applications, includes:
- Broker
- Investor/Appraiser
- Property Manager
The Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market report provides details of latest recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players. The Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Report analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations within the market.
Key Benefits to Buy this Report:
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
- The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.
- Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
- Detailed Overview of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.
- Influencing factors that thriving demand and latest trend running in the market.
- What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?
- What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market?
- SWOT Analysis of each defined key players along with its profile and Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.
- What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
- Which region may tap highest market share in coming era?
- Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market growth prospects?
- What focused approach and constraints are holding the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market?
Study objectives of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software market
Detailed TOC of Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size 2016-2026
2.1.2 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2020 VS 2021 VS 2026
2.2 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 Cloud Based
2.3 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size CAGR by Type
2.3.2 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Broker
2.4.2 Investor/Appraiser
2.4.3 Property Manager
2.5 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size CAGR by Application
2.5.2 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
3 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Players
3.1 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue by Players (2019-2021E)
3.1.2 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2019-2021E)
3.2 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2019-2021E)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software by Regions
4.1 Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)
4.2 Americas Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.3 APAC Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.4 Europe Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
4.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size Growth (2016-2021)
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
5.3 Americas Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.3 APAC Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.3 Europe Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software by Region (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.3 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.1 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Americas Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast
10.1.3 APAC Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast
10.1.4 Europe Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast
10.1.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast
10.2 Americas Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Countries (2021-2026)
10.2.1 United States Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.2.2 Canada Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.2.3 Mexico Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.2.4 Brazil Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.3 APAC Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.1 China Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.3.3 Korea Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.3.4 Southeast Asia Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.3.5 India Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.3.6 Australia Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.4 Europe Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
10.4.1 Germany Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.4.2 France Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.4.3 UK Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.4.4 Italy Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.4.5 Russia Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
10.5.1 Egypt Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.5.2 South Africa Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.5.3 Israel Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.5.4 Turkey Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.5.5 GCC Countries Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Market Forecast
10.6 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
10.7 Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Brokermint
11.1.1 Brokermint Company Information
11.1.2 Brokermint Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Brokermint Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.1.4 Brokermint Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Brokermint Latest Developments
11.2 CoStar
11.2.1 CoStar Company Information
11.2.2 CoStar Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.2.3 CoStar Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.2.4 CoStar Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CoStar Latest Developments
11.3 Tranquil CRM
11.3.1 Tranquil CRM Company Information
11.3.2 Tranquil CRM Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.3.3 Tranquil CRM Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.3.4 Tranquil CRM Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Tranquil CRM Latest Developments
11.4 Altus Group
11.4.1 Altus Group Company Information
11.4.2 Altus Group Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.4.3 Altus Group Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.4.4 Altus Group Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Altus Group Latest Developments
11.5 Buildout
11.5.1 Buildout Company Information
11.5.2 Buildout Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Buildout Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.5.4 Buildout Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Buildout Latest Developments
11.6 MRI Software
11.6.1 MRI Software Company Information
11.6.2 MRI Software Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.6.3 MRI Software Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.6.4 MRI Software Main Business Overview
11.6.5 MRI Software Latest Developments
11.7 Apto
11.7.1 Apto Company Information
11.7.2 Apto Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Apto Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.7.4 Apto Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Apto Latest Developments
11.8 REthink
11.8.1 REthink Company Information
11.8.2 REthink Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.8.3 REthink Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.8.4 REthink Main Business Overview
11.8.5 REthink Latest Developments
11.9 PropertyMetrics
11.9.1 PropertyMetrics Company Information
11.9.2 PropertyMetrics Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.9.3 PropertyMetrics Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.9.4 PropertyMetrics Main Business Overview
11.9.5 PropertyMetrics Latest Developments
11.10 Oracle
11.10.1 Oracle Company Information
11.10.2 Oracle Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.10.3 Oracle Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.10.4 Oracle Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Oracle Latest Developments
11. AscendixRE
11.11.1 AscendixRE Company Information
11.11.2 AscendixRE Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.11.3 AscendixRE Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.11.4 AscendixRE Main Business Overview
11.11.5 AscendixRE Latest Developments
11.12 Ascendix Technologies
11.12.1 Ascendix Technologies Company Information
11.12.2 Ascendix Technologies Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.12.3 Ascendix Technologies Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.12.4 Ascendix Technologies Main Business Overview
11.12.5 Ascendix Technologies Latest Developments
11.13 ClientLook
11.13.1 ClientLook Company Information
11.13.2 ClientLook Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.13.3 ClientLook Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.13.4 ClientLook Main Business Overview
11.13.5 ClientLook Latest Developments
11.14 CommissionTrac
11.14.1 CommissionTrac Company Information
11.14.2 CommissionTrac Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.14.3 CommissionTrac Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.14.4 CommissionTrac Main Business Overview
11.14.5 CommissionTrac Latest Developments
11.15 Realhound
11.15.1 Realhound Company Information
11.15.2 Realhound Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.15.3 Realhound Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.15.4 Realhound Main Business Overview
11.15.5 Realhound Latest Developments
11.16 Sell.Do
11.16.1 Sell.Do Company Information
11.16.2 Sell.Do Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.16.3 Sell.Do Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.16.4 Sell.Do Main Business Overview
11.16.5 Sell.Do Latest Developments
11.17 Forbury
11.17.1 Forbury Company Information
11.17.2 Forbury Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.17.3 Forbury Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.17.4 Forbury Main Business Overview
11.17.5 Forbury Latest Developments
11.18 VTS
11.18.1 VTS Company Information
11.18.2 VTS Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.18.3 VTS Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.18.4 VTS Main Business Overview
11.18.5 VTS Latest Developments
11.19 SharpLaunch
11.19.1 SharpLaunch Company Information
11.19.2 SharpLaunch Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.19.3 SharpLaunch Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.19.4 SharpLaunch Main Business Overview
11.19.5 SharpLaunch Latest Developments
11.20 Reonomy
11.20.1 Reonomy Company Information
11.20.2 Reonomy Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.20.3 Reonomy Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.20.4 Reonomy Main Business Overview
11.20.5 Reonomy Latest Developments
11.21 ARGUS
11.21.1 ARGUS Company Information
11.21.2 ARGUS Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.21.3 ARGUS Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.21.4 ARGUS Main Business Overview
11.21.5 ARGUS Latest Developments
11.22 Quarem
11.22.1 Quarem Company Information
11.22.2 Quarem Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.22.3 Quarem Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.22.4 Quarem Main Business Overview
11.22.5 Quarem Latest Developments
11.23 Valcre
11.23.1 Valcre Company Information
11.23.2 Valcre Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.23.3 Valcre Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.23.4 Valcre Main Business Overview
11.23.5 Valcre Latest Developments
11.24 Affinity.co
11.24.1 Affinity.co Company Information
11.24.2 Affinity.co Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Product Offered
11.24.3 Affinity.co Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)
11.24.4 Affinity.co Main Business Overview
11.24.5 Affinity.co Latest Developments
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Other Reports Here:
RTD Temperature Sensors Market Growth, Global Industry Share, Business Analysis, End User Analysis, Development, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size, Future Trends 2023
Music Synthesizers Market Size By Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, and Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2025
