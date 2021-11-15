South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

The South East Asia medical gloves market size is projected to reach USD 373.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of COVID-19 cases in major Southeast Asian economies is expected to spike the demand for medical gloves in the region, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/south-east-asia-medical-gloves-market-104523

Titled “South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination); By Material {Surgical (Latex and Synthetic) and Examination (Latex and Synthetic)}; By Category {Surgical (Powdered and Powder-free) and Examination (Powdered and Powder-free)} By End User {Surgical (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others) and Examination (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic and Pathology Labs, Dental Clinics, and Others)} and Country Forecast, 2020-2027”. The coronavirus pandemic has hit several Southeast economies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in December 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Myanmar stood at 100,431, with 2,132 deaths, while in the Philippines there are 442,785 confirmed cases, with 8,670 deaths. Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia have been exceptionally efficient at containing the spread of the virus, as per WHO data. In September 2020, Southeast Asian countries signed a declaration in Bangkok to collectively fight the coronavirus by augmenting the healthcare systems in the region. This initiative will favor the adoption disposable medical gloves in Southeast Asia as hospital admissions spike and the need for high-quality healthcare heightens in the region.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Report:

Safe Gloves (Suratthani, Thailand)

Hi Care Thai Company Ltd. (Hatyai, Thailand)

PT Universal Gloves (Deli Serdang, Indonesia)

Supermax Corporation Berhad (Selangor, Malaysia)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Selangor, Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Gothenburg, Sweden)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Shah Alam, Malaysia)

Innovative Gloves (Hatyai, Thailand)

Sterimed Group (New Delhi, India)

Indoplas Phillipines Incorporated (Metro Manila, Philippines)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry PLC (Hatyai, Thailand)

Cardinal Health (Ohio, United States)

Hartalega Holdings Bhd (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia)

Industry Developments:

November 2020: Top Glove Corporation announced that its annual rubber glove production capacity reached 90 billion pieces in October 2020. The main reason cited by the company this prolific achievement was the surge in COVID-19 cases in October that escalated the demand for disposable gloves in the country.

Top Glove Corporation announced that its annual rubber glove production capacity reached 90 billion pieces in October 2020. The main reason cited by the company this prolific achievement was the surge in COVID-19 cases in October that escalated the demand for disposable gloves in the country. July 2020: Hartalega Holdings acquired a 95-acre piece of land in Selangor that will be part of the next phase of the company’s expansion strategy called the Hartalega Next Generation Complex 2.0. The plan includes installation of 82 production lines to produce 32 billion units of gloves across seven production plants.

Medical X-ray Market

Bowie Dick Test Pack Market

U.S. Dialysis Services Market

Women’s Health Devices Market

Hemophilia Drugs Market

Medical X-ray Market

Bowie Dick Test Pack Market

U.S. Dialysis Services Market

Women’s Health Devices Market

Hemophilia Drugs Market

Medical X-ray Market

Bowie Dick Test Pack Market

U.S. Dialysis Services Market

Women’s Health Devices Market

Hemophilia Drugs Market

Medical X-ray Market

Bowie Dick Test Pack Market

U.S. Dialysis Services Market

Women’s Health Devices Market