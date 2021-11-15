MicroRNA Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

The global microRNA market size is expected to showcase exponential growth by reaching USD 613.2 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Cancer and the growing focus on adoption of advanced technology in microRNA research across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 215.4 million in 2019.

MicroRNAs are small non-coding RNA molecules that are extensively found in animals, plants, and some types of viruses. They play a vital role in post-transcriptional and RNA silencing regulation of gene expression. They are finding significant favor in the healthcare industry owing to their benefits in treating and diagnosing chronic ailments such as liver disease, coronary heart disease, and cancer.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

QIAGEN N.V. (Hilden, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Waltham, U.S.)

BioVendor (Brno, Czech Republic)

Takara Bio Inc. (Shiga, Japan)

Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

Heim Biotek (Seongnam, South Korea)

GeneCopoeia, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Clinical Trials – Key Candidates, Key Companies Clinical Trials: Potential Candidates, miRNA’s as Therapeutic Agents Clinical Trials: Potential Candidates, miRNA’s as Biomarkers & Diagnostics Regulatory Scenario – miRNA Diagnostic & Therapeutic Products Impact of Covid-19 on the Market Key Developments, Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.

Global MicroRNA Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Kits & Reagents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Isolation & Purification Detection & Quantification Disease Diagnostics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharma & Biotech Companies Academic & Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



