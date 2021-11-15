Medical X-ray Market Demand, Indepth Analysis And Estimated Forecast Till 2027

Medical X-ray Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “medical x-ray market” size is expected to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Medical X-ray Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 12.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing demand for digital medical x-rays and the supportive government initiatives to create awareness among people are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/medical-x-ray-market-104862

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Medical X-ray:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Erlangen, Germany)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Illinois, United States)

Carestream Health (New York, United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Stamford, Connecticut, United States)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Other Prominent Players

Further Report Findings:

North America stood at USD 4.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of several players in the region that are investing in the development of technologically advanced medical x-ray systems. For instance, in September 2020, Carestream Health, the U.S.-based company, announced the launch of an advanced DRX-Compass x-ray System to provide accurate and efficient x-rays for medical imaging centers and mid-tier hospitals globally.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing incidence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Based on the end-user, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to experience exponential growth and hold a significant medical x-ray market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing reliability on these types of centers that provide accurate and efficient results and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals globally.

Medical Devices Market

Robotic Surgical Procedures Market

Active Wound Care Market

Orthobiologics Market

https://clarkcountyblog.com/