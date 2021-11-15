Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, and Key Regions 2028

The global terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) market size is projected to grow exponentially in the near future owing to the development of mission critical equipment by prominent companies in this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component(Hardware, Software), By Device Type (Portable, Vehicular), By Application (Commercial, Public Safety) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) refers to a digital radio standard developed by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) for organizations that use Professional Mobile Radio (PMR) such as military, public safety, and oil & gas. TETRA facilitates mission critical communication (MCC) channel, on account of which it is highly demanded in the defense sector. To meet this demand, companies have been developing MCC tools to strengthen military operations. For instance, in August 2018, Motorola Solutions won a contract from the Polish Armed Forces to redesign and upgrade its TETRA encryption system. Similarly, China-based radio systems specialist Hytera has been supplying TETRA systems diverse entities such as the Netherlands Police Network and Kazakhstan Ministry of Railways for many years.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world economy to an abrupt standstill, generating unparalleled and widespread uncertainty in the business world. Worldwide, governments are putting in place emergency measures to pull their countries out of this crisis. Private organizations are also looking for alternatives to survive these unprecedented times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are taking solid efforts to gain market intelligence and equip you with updated information to aid your fight against this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

Top Driver

Emergence of Hybrid Communication Technologies to Broaden Market Prospects

One of the leading factors boosting the terrestrial trunked radio market growth is the advent of hybrid communication devices. These devices incorporate the essential features of not only TETRA radio, but also of a smartphone. As a result, users are able to access and leverage the power of TETRA as well as connectivity capabilities embedded in smartphones. For example, the Tactilon Dabat is a hybrid device developed by Airbus, which can switch between TETRA and broadband, ensuring stable and reliable communication even if one of the networks fails or weakens. Thus, communication channels can be opened in any environment using such devices. Furthermore, smartphone-TETRA devices can deliver a more comprehensive from on-site locations. For instance, using a TETRA-based app in a smartphone, video footages from CCTV cameras and drones can be acquired to verify or complement the information being transmitted from the site, allowing for more informed decisions to be taken. Lastly, deployment of 5G will further enhance mission critical communication and propel the TETRA market growth.

Regional Insights

Robust Telecommunications Infrastructure to Support Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the terrestrial trunked radio market share in the coming years owing to the presence of strong, well-established, and advanced telecommunications infrastructure. Besides this, the US is the biggest defense spender, which will translate into the country’s armed forces getting equipped with next-gen communication technologies.

In Asia Pacific, increasing adoption of mission critical communication solutions such as TETRA for public safety and military purposes will drive the regional market growth. The market in Europe is also slated to grow at a prolific rate on account of steady rollout of 5G, rising deployment of terrestrial trunk radio devices for commercial operations, and strong presence of TETRA manufacturers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Equipping Critical Infrastructures with MCC Capabilities to be Focus Area for Key Players

Terrestrial trunked radio systems are instrumental in ensuring smooth and efficient communication among security personnel stationed at critical infrastructures such as airports and hospitals. The demand for these systems has heightened in the past few years as a result of increased threat of terrorist attacks. In response, key players in the market are developing MCC solutions to equip these facilities with reliable communication systems to enhance their security and safety.

Industry Developments:

July 2020: The Jinan International Airport in China selected Airbus to upgrade the existing Airbus TETRA System installed at the airport as well as provide a range of mission critical products. The upgrade will enable security personnel to utilize hybrid solutions such as the company’s Tactilon Agnet, which can simplify operations.

The Jinan International Airport in China selected Airbus to upgrade the existing Airbus TETRA System installed at the airport as well as provide a range of mission critical products. The upgrade will enable security personnel to utilize hybrid solutions such as the company’s Tactilon Agnet, which can simplify operations. January 2020: Motorola Solutions bagged a 5-year contract from the Bucharest Airports National Company to ensure smooth functioning of the airport’s TETRA network. Under the contract, Motorola will provide maintenance, repair, services, and technical support, reducing downtime and preparing the airport authority for future upgrades.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Terrestrial Trunked Radio Market Report:

BiTEA (The U.K)

DAMM Cellular Systems (Denmark)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Airbus S.A.S. (France)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (The U.S.)

Rohill (Netherlands)

Simoco (India)

Sepura Limited (The U.K)

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited (China)

