Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Share, Size, Trend, Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2028

The global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) market size is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing number of airports and the growing focus on improving airport infrastructure through airport modernization programs. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its upcoming report, titled, “Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market, 2021-2028.” According to Times of India, around 55 new airports will have to be developed by 2030 and the air traffic will grow manifold in India.

COVID-19 has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report PDF –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast-ads-b-market-103355

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Market for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) :

Honeywell Corporation, Inc. (The U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Transdigm Group, Inc. (The U.S.)

Garmin Ltd. (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Avidyne Corporation (The U.S.)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Trig Avionics Ltd. (The U.K)

FreeFlight Systems (The U.S.)

Among others

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into on-board and ADS-B ground stations. On the basis of fit, the market is divided into line fit and retrofit. Moreover, based on the component, the market is categorized into transponder, receivers, antenna, and ADS-B ground receivers. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into terminal maneuvering airspace (TMA) surveillance and airborne surveillance. Furthermore, on the basis of platform, the market is divided into fixed wing and rotary wing. Lastly, based on regions, the market segmented into Rest of the World, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Airport Modernization Programs to Aid Growth

In November 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that eight new automated weather observing systems will be installed at Alaska airports at the Alaska Aviation Safety Summit. The move is expected to help close gaps in accessing weather information to the pilots along the Alaska flight routes. Such initiatives for improving the infrastructure at airports is likely to boost the adoption of efficient ADS-B surveillance systems worldwide. Moreover, the growing number of airports is likely to contribute to the global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region is expected to dominate and hold the largest global automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) market share during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the presence of leading companies such as L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Honeywell Corporation, Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others that are actively focusing on developing advanced surveillance systems.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to showcase substantial growth backed by the increasing focus on aircraft modernization programs and the development of new airports that will boost the adoption of advanced automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) systems in the region between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Product Launch to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global market for automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is witnessing healthy competition between key companies that are focusing on developing and introducing innovative surveillance systems and further maintaining their presence. Moreover, other key players are leveraging the opportunities provided by the market by adopting several organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen their footprint during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

February 2021 – Aireon LLC announced its agreement with Avinor Air Navigation Services to deploy a space-based ADS-B in the North Sea. The surveillance technique will monitor helicopter operations and provide real-time data to ensure effective search and rescue operations in the region.

Inquire Before Buying This Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast-ads-b-market-103355

Read Latest News Blogs –

https://www.wicz.com/story/45194028/autonomous-navigation-market-size-challenges-opportunities-future-business-trends-regional-analysis-and-global-forecast-to-2028

https://www.wicz.com/story/45194032/satcom-equipment-market-growth-analysis-size-trends-emerging-factors-demands-key-players-emerging-technologies-and-potential-of-industry-till-2028

https://www.wicz.com/story/45194034/anti-jamming-market-business-key-players-analysis-size-in-depth-qualitative-insights-explosive-growth-opportunity-end-use-and-regional-demand-latest

https://www.wicz.com/story/45194042/ground-penetrating-radar-market-growth-and-demand-in-different-region-business-performance-segmentation-top-revenue-and-report-forecast-to-2028

https://www.wicz.com/story/45194045/satellite-bus-market-future-business-outlook-size-and-overview-2021-industry-share-key-developments-growth-strategies-geographic-status-challenges

https://newfriendsoldfriends.tribe.so/post/commercial-drone-market-size-2021-industry-analysis-segments-drivers-and-tr–61922bf3f32abf1136f56bde

https://info-coders.tribe.so/post/commercial-drone-market-2021-comprehensive-research-including-top-companies–61922bf67269de358f9265c3

https://airlines1.tribe.so/post/commercial-drone-market-2021-status-and-growth-outlook-the-commercial-drone–61922bfb7269de889d9265ce

https://articlization.tribe.so/post/commercial-drone-market-2021-status-and-growth-outlookthe-commercial-drone—61922bff71a81628eff3b31b

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]