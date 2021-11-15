Spinal Cord Stimulation Market to Reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2027; Introduction of Non-Opioid Alternative Therapies to Boost Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global “spinal cord stimulation market” is expected to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing acceptance of minimally invasive therapies can have a tremendous impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Rechargeable and Non-rechargeable), By Disease Indication (Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Arachnoiditis, and Others) By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialty Clinics), 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2.88 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus incident has caused massive loss and disruption to various industries across the globe. We understand that this health disaster has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain this global pandemic.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/spinal-cord-stimulation-market-100313

The report on the spinal cord stimulation market contains:

Outstanding investigation of the market

Vital insights into the competitive landscape

Factors restricting market growth

Recent trends and development

Prime factors enabling growth

New government regulations

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Rescheduling of Effective Surgeries to Restrict Market Amid COVID-19

The postponement of selective and non-urgent surgeries by the government to administer COVID-19 patients has subsequently affected the growth of the market. According to COVIDSurg, around 28.4 million surgeries were canceled or postponed during the peak of 12 weeks of disruption due to COVID‐19. Many companies operating in the market reported a major drop in revenue during the pandemic. For instance, Abbott’s neuromodulation segment reported a 30.1% decline in the global revenues during the first quarter of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Similarly, the neuromodulation segment of Boston Scientific Corporation witnessed a 24.6% decline in sales globally during the first six months of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/spinal-cord-stimulation-market-100313

Market Driver :

Favorable Government Guidelines to Intensify Market

The favorable policies pertaining to spinal cord stimulation therapy is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. Numerous government associations are introducing guidelines for the treatment of chronic pain and other disease indications, which, in turn, will aid the expansion of the market. For instance, in January 2019, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence published guidelines and recommendations for the Senza SCS system, which delivers HF10 therapy to treat patients having neuropathic pain. Moreover, the rising shift towards non-opioid alternative therapies coupled with high demand for spinal cord stimulation will uplift the market in the near future. For instance, in 2018, the FDA received over 200 submissions from companies seeking a speedy approval process for devices that can be used in place of opioids for pain management.

Quick Buy Spinal Cord Stimulation Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100313

Regional Analysis :

Prevalence of Disc Diseases to Augment Growth in Europe

North America accounted for the maximum share of the market primary due to the rapid adoption of neuromodulation therapies. The market in Europe is expected to grow owing to the rising cases of degenerative disc diseases and chronic pain. The introduction of innovative systems by companies will enable speedy expansion of the market in the region. For instance, in January 2019, the launch of Spectra WaveWriter spinal cord stimulator system by Boston Scientific in Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a considerable in the global market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid adoption of neuromodulation therapies. The surging geriatric population is expected to bode well for the market in Asia Pacific. The growing demand for minimally invasive therapies will further incite the development of the market in the region.

Key Development :

September 2018: Nevro, a medical device company announced that it has received TGA approval for Senza II, the company’s second-generation spinal cord stimulation system.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Nevro Corp (California, U.S.)

Nuvectra (Texas, U.S.)

Stimwave LLC (Florida, U.S.)

Other prominent players

Related Reports:

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Growth

Ultrasound Equipment Market Trends

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Share

Immunodiagnostics Market Size