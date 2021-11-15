N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global ”N95 grade medical protective mask market” is set to experience an exceptional growth owing to the increasing risk of respiratory diseases, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Standard N95, Surgical N95), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further explains how N95 grade medical protective masks have aided in preventing the spread of COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic, thereby increasing their demand across the globe.

Owing to supply chain disruptions due to shutdowns amid prolonged lockdowns, COVID-19 has become a nightmare for businesses, especially the ones that are solely dependent on manufacturing. Governments across the globe are joining hands with prominent players of their respective market to jumpstart economies in their countries. At Fortune Business insights, we are delivering a comprehensive study of the market in order to help you overcome the current situation.

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included Study of core competencies of key players and their market shares to anticipate the degree of competition. Bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

The global N95 grade medical protective maskmarket has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the rise in sales of the product due to increasing prevalence of infectious disease. However, increasing patient pool suffering from associated disease and demand for effective grade medical mask in Asia Pacific is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in this regions. This along with government guidelines in usage of medical mask and awareness among population of the benefits of medical mask to promote the sales of the N95 grade mask in countries like China, India, and other countries.Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register a comparatively lower CAGR by the end of the forecast period.

Sudden Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is expected to dominate the N95 grade medical protective mask market due to the rapid increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the initial phase of the pandemic. With 267,946 total deaths reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. is the worst affected country in the world. This is expected to propel the demand for medical protective masks, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the N95 grade medical protective mask market. In addition to this, as per the news published by the Business Line in 13th October 2020, 12 states in the U.S. have shown a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, which is considered to be the second wave of infection in the country. The rising panic regarding this is expected to further propel growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the gradually increase in the number of cases from countries including China and India. However, one of the major factors responsible for the growth is the rising number of manufacturers entering into Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and mask production business in India. For instance, in May 2020, P.D. Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), informed that the total number of masks produced by India per day reached 2 lakhs. This will propel the market for N95 grade medical protective masks in the region, further driving the growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Production of Fashionable and Highly Protective Masks to Help Key Players Gain Share

The global N95 grade medical protective mask market is experiencing high scale disruption as numerous manufacturers are entering the business every day, increasing the competition in an otherwise uncompetitive market. Key players in the market are updating their pollution masks range to an effective and fashionable range of medical protective masks. This will help them to gain market share. For instance, in November 2020, Debrief Me, a global face mask company, introduced a new combination of its latest neck gaiter product line and its popular ‘premium everyday’ mask. This will help the company provide safe and fashionable face covering options.

Industry Developments-

In August 2020 , ViruShield, a California-based company, launched ViruShield Defender and ViruShield Guardian, two highly protective flat masks and N95 style respirators. Both the products are reusable and are made of medical grade foam.

, ViruShield, a California-based company, launched ViruShield Defender and ViruShield Guardian, two highly protective flat masks and N95 style respirators. Both the products are reusable and are made of medical grade foam. In July 2020, Duvaltex, a North American leader in the production of medical and technical textiles, launched X7, a highly innovative protective face mask using the 3D Knit technology. The product offers maximum comfort and minimizes the risk of contamination.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market:

3M

American Prestige

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW Worldwide Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech

Moldex-metric Inc.

Others

