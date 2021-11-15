Oats Market Growth, Analysis, Size, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2027

The global oats market size is expected to reach USD 6.90 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of whole-grain foods owing to its health benefits will enable speedy expansion of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oats Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Steel Cut, Whole Oats, Instant Oats, and Others), Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Animal Feed, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The market size stood at USD 5.18 billion in 2019.

The occurrence of coronavirus has exerted massive economic stress onto sectors in various countries. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/oats-market-100199

The report on the oats Market illustrates:

Prominent insights into the market

Predictive analysis with key data

Latest market trends and developments

Stellar insights into the competitive landscape

Crucial data about regional players

COVID-19 Impact

Market Driver :

Significant Utilization in Animal Feed to Drive Market

The vast application of oats in the animal feed industry owing to its properties to improve feed value will foster the growth of the market. The higher fat content compared to other cereals enhances energy content in the feedstock. Similarly, it adds key components for easy digestibility in animals. The balanced amino acid composition along with palatability makes it ideal for poultry, horses, and piglets. Thus, boosting the growth of the market. However, the wide availability of whole grains such as wheat, barley, sorghum, and quinoa that possess nearly the same nutritional profile can as an obstruction for the growth of the market. Besides, heavy demand for barley owing to its negligible cholesterol and triglyceride levels can further dampen the growth of the market.’

Have Any Query? Ask Our [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/oats-market-100199

Mass Disruption in Food Industry to Impede Development during Coronavirus

The lockdown imposed by the governments has disturbed the supply chain activities, resulting in market closure and disrupted the food services sector. The food manufacturers and processors are observing several inhibitions in their operations. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants, & Café has negatively impacted the global market. Nevertheless, the production remained unaffected as deliveries of seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection was made available by the governments. Moreover, the ease accessibility of food supplies and commodities by the governments can aid in recovering losses and incite remunerative business outcomes.

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Health-Conscious Consumers to Aid Growth in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period owing to the high production in countries such as Russia, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. The increasing health consciousness among consumers to boost growth in the region. The increasing demand for healthy grain-based snacks will bolster the growth of the global market in Europe. The hectic lifestyles of European consumers have led to high nutritional food products. Hence, increased production and consumption in European Countries will spur opportunities for the market. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing consumption of porridge or oatmeal as a staple food.

Key Development :

November 2018: Nestle SA announced that it has added a new product to its cereals range containing whole grains, called Oat Cheerios breakfast cereals in the UK.

Read Other Related [email protected]

https://itsthesa.tribe.so/post/the-global-hand-sanitizer-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1-96-billio–619224ee40a5a26ae033a916

https://kgn.tribe.so/post/the-global-hand-sanitizer-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1-96-billio–619224e34d3a4aee97b9a1f3

https://aftrword.tribe.so/post/the-global-hand-sanitizer-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1-96-billio–619224e67730a5059e40505a

https://domain.tribe.so/post/the-global-hand-sanitizer-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1-96-billio–619224e87730a54c8c40506f

https://apsaraofindia.tribe.so/post/the-global-hand-sanitizer-market-size-is-projected-to-reach-usd-1-96-billio–619224ea504f1d24d58af71f

https://careero.mn.co/feed

https://thegameoflife-de.mn.co/posts/18428994

https://lead-pellet-music-society.mn.co/posts/18428995

https://network-66643.mn.co/posts/18428996

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Oats Market:

Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.) (New York, U.S.)

Morning Foods Ltd. (Crewe, United Kingdom)

The Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.)

Richardson International Ltd. (Winnipeg, Canada)

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (Oregon, U.S.)

Avena Foods Ltd. (Regina, Canada)

Glanbia, Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland)

The Ancient Grains, Co. (Kildare, Ireland)

Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd (Gampaha, Sri Lanka)

Blue Lake Milling (SA, Australia)

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter