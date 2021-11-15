Softgel Capsules Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global ”softgel capsules market” size is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing demand for advanced dietary supplements by the geriatric population globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest upcoming report, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Gelatin Capsules, Vegetarian Capsules), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Nutraceutical Companies, Cosmeceutical Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Augment Growth

The growing prevalence of chronic disease, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of a fit body is driving the people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The high consumption of nutritional food products has surged the healthcare expenditure that is likely to contribute to the growing sales of softgel capsules. Furthermore, the rising demand for dietary supplements owing to presence of a large geriatric population globally is anticipated to bode well for the global softgel capsules market growth during the forecast period. For instance, as per the United Nations, the number of geriatric population is likely to double to 1.5 billion by 2050.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Rising Nutraceutical Sector to Propel Market Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and is expected to hold the highest position in the global softgel capsules market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising nutraceutical sector that is likely to boost the demand for advanced softgel capsules in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase substantial growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and the growing awareness regarding the health benefits of softgel capsules for sports nutrition in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Softgel capsules are widely adopted across several medical applications such as consumer health, mineral supplements, and prescription medicines. Typically containing a gelatin-based shell, these capsules contain a liquid and are consumed to treat several gastrointestinal ailments.

Regional Analysis:

The global softgel capsules market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe dominated the global market in 2019, owing to the adoption of softgel products by the consumers and nutraceutical and cosmeceutical companies leading to surge in sales. However, increasing healthcare spending and awareness about the benefits of softgel capsules for sports nutrition and other applications is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to register a comparatively lower CAGR by the end of the forecast period owing to lack of awareness about the softgel capsule products.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Eminent Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions

The global softgel capsules market is experiencing healthy competition owing to the presence of major companies that are investing in R&D activities to innovate advanced softgel capsules. Furthermore, other key players are focusing on maintaining their presence by adopting strategies such as partnership and collaboration that will contribute to the market growth.

Industry Development:

August 2019 – Alvogen introduced a new softgel capsule, VINORELBINE across Europe. The company reports that the capsule is beneficial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and the launch is likely to strengthen its position in the market of Europe.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Softgel Capsules:

Aenova Holding GmbH

Capsugel

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd.

CAPTEK Softgel International, Inc.

Catalent, Inc.

ElnovaPharma

Others

