Riot Control Equipment 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Riot Control Equipment market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Offensive Equipment Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Offensive Equipment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Forces have been deployed in situations that required great restraint. Therefore, there is a need to apply force while limiting casualties which emphasises on the need for advanced riot control equipment. Future weapons will rely on technology and strategy. Some of the riot control equipment that is currently under development are optical distractors, active denial technology, lasers and laser-induced plasmas, and focused acoustics. Laser-induced plasma channel (LIPC), an electroshock weapon, uses lasers, which when fired into the atmosphere cause blooming of the gases to ionise into plasma forming a channel for electricity. Such advanced offensive riot control equipment is expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Several countries in like , the United Kingdom, Greece, Romania, and Belgium among others are involved in riots and demonstrations due to dissatisfaction on government. Recently, in August 2018, 50,000 to 80,000 people gathered including many Romanian expatriates to protest against the graft in one of the EU's most corruption-plagued members at Bucharest. The protesters tried to break through the police cordon, and officers in riot gear responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannon as to control the crowd. Such increasing instances in this region are fuelling the procurement and deployment of riot control equipment.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Riot Control Equipment market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Riot Control Equipment market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Riot Control Equipment market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Riot Control Equipment market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Riot Control Equipment ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Riot Control Equipment market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Riot Control Equipment space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Riot Control Equipment market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
the Global Riot Control Equipment Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Riot Control Equipment Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Riot Control Equipment market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Riot Control Equipment market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Riot Control Equipment market trends that influence the global Riot Control Equipment market
Detailed TOC of Riot Control Equipment Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Personal Protective Equipment
5.1.1.1 Vests
5.1.1.2 Helmets
5.1.1.3 Gas Masks
5.1.1.4 Shields
5.1.2 Offensive Equipment
5.1.2.1 Area Denial
5.1.2.1.1 Anti – vehicle
5.1.2.1.2 Anti – personnel
5.1.2.2 Ammunition
5.1.2.2.1 Rubber Bullets
5.1.2.2.2 Wax Bullets
5.1.2.2.3 Plastic Bullets
5.1.2.2.4 Bean Bag Rounds
5.1.2.2.5 Sponge Grenade
5.1.2.3 Explosives
5.1.2.3.1 Flash Bang Grenades
5.1.2.3.2 Sting Grenades
5.1.2.4 Gases and Sprays
5.1.2.4.1 Water Canons
5.1.2.4.2 Scent Based Weapons
5.1.2.4.3 Teargas
5.1.2.4.4 Pepper Spray
5.1.2.5 Directed Energy Weapons
5.1.2.6 Electroshock Weapons
5.1.2.7 Other Offensive Equipment
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Law Enforcement
5.2.2 Special Forces
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Mexico
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Qatar
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Combined Systems, Inc.
6.2.2 Desert Wolf
6.2.3 Axon Enterprise Inc.
6.2.4 AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.
6.2.5 LRAD Corp.
6.2.6 The Safariland Group
6.2.7 NonLethal Technologies, Inc.
6.2.8 Condor Non-lethal Technologies
6.2.9 Blackhawk
6.2.10 Etienne Lacroix Group
6.2.11 Lamperd, Inc.
6.2.12 Security Devices International Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
