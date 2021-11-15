Torpedo Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Torpedo market” and its expanding nature. The Torpedo market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Torpedo market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Torpedo market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Torpedo market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Torpedo Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Torpedo market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Sea-launched Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Sea-launched segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Investment of the countries into the development of nuclear submarines and smarter torpedoes are some of the primary driving factors for the growth of this segment. Also, development of new unmanned underwater and surface vessels with torpedoes launching capabilities will facilitate the growth of this segment in the future. For instance, Elbit Systems ISTAR division partnered with Leonardo to develop and demonstrate the launching of lightweight and mini torpedoes of Leonardo from the Elbit Systems’ SeagullTM Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV).

Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The military spending of the countries in this region has been increased significantly in recent years. This increase is majorly due to the tensions between China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Due to the on-going tensions in the South China Sea, China is rigorously developing its naval ships and submarines. Similarly, has also been investing in empowering its naval force. Recently, Defense Ministry of approved the acquisition of more than 100 heavyweight torpedoes that will be equipped on six Scorpene-class submarines. Such immediate requirements for heavyweight torpedoes of the Navy will be met by the purchases from foreign vendors while the long-term bulk requirement is fulfilled through the Made in initiative. Development of indigenous torpedoes and their deployment in respective naval forces will be the supporting factor for the development of torpedo market in this region.

Detailed TOC of Torpedo Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Weight

5.1.1 Heavy-weight Torpedoes

5.1.2 Light-weight Torpedoes

5.2 Launch Platform

5.2.1 Sea-launched

5.2.1.1 Surface-launched

5.2.1.2 Underwater-launched

5.2.2 Air-launched

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 BAE Systems plc

6.2.2 Atlas Elektronik GmbH

6.2.3 Raytheon Company

6.2.4 Saab AB

6.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.2.6 Bharat Dynamics Limited

6.2.7 Rosoboronexport

6.2.8 ASELSAN A.S.

6.2.9 Naval Group

6.2.10 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.2.13 Sechan Electronics Inc.

6.2.14 DRDO

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

