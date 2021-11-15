Defense Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

“Defense Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Defense market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Air Force Segment will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
The air force segment is expected to experience the major growth in the US defense market during the forecast period owing to various procurement plans for replacing of aging combat aircraft as well as procurement plans for new unmanned aerial vehicles. For the fiscal year 2020, the US Air Force has requested USD 165.5 billion which shall be used to fund newer technology development. The increase in the amount shall lead to funding for the next generation fighter jets of the US Air Force. A new report published in 2018 by the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), approved by the US Congress, stated that the US Air Force is in need of 386 operational squadrons in order to counter any future threats posed by Russia and China. According to the study, there were shortfalls in the tanker, bomber, fighter, strike/reconnaissance drones, and command-and-control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance inventories. CSBA in their study further also revealed that the Air Force is in need of 14 bomber squadrons, 62 fighter squadrons, 54 tanker squadrons, 27 strike/reconnaissance drone squadrons and 62 C2/ISR squadrons by the year 2030 Thus, upcoming procurements shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.
The Defense Market is Expected to Experience a Steady Growth in the Next Few Years
The military spending in 2018 grew by 4.6%, thus reaching USD 649 billion in 2018. The is the largest military spending country in the world and accounted for 36% of the total global defense spending in 2018. The USA’s military superpower can be attributed to their 13,400 military aircraft fleet which is the largest worldwide. Additionally, 40% of the entire military budget of DoD (Department of Defense) is allocated for procurement of military electronics and related technologies, such as computers, sensors, communications, integrated circuits, electronic warfare (EW), surveillance and reconnaissance, and power electronics. Various ongoing developments shall lead to growth in the defense market in the near future.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Defense market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Defense market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Defense market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Defense market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Defense market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Defense ?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Defense market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Defense space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Defense market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Defense Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Defense Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Defense market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Defense market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Defense market trends that influence the global Defense market
Detailed TOC of Defense Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 PESTLE Analysis
5 DEFENSE IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS
6 HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET ANALYSIS
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 Armed Forces
7.1.1 Air Force
7.1.1.1 Training and Simulation
7.1.1.2 Communication Systems
7.1.1.3 Weapons and Ammunition
7.1.1.4 Manned and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
7.1.2 Army
7.1.2.1 Personal Training and Protection
7.1.2.2 Communication Systems
7.1.2.3 Weapons and Ammunition
7.1.2.4 Manned and Unmanned Ground Vehicles
7.1.3 Navy
7.1.3.1 Weapons and Ammunition
7.1.3.2 Sea-based Manned & Unmanned Vehicles
7.1.3.3 Communication Systems
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Vetures, Collaborations, and Agreements
8.2 Vendor Market Share
8.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
8.4 Company Profiles
8.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
8.4.2 The Boeing Company
8.4.3 Raytheon Company
8.4.4 General Dynamics Corporation
8.4.5 Northrop Grumann Corporation
8.4.6 United Technologies Corporation
8.4.7 L3 Technologies Inc
8.4.8 BAE Systems plc
8.4.9 CACI International Inc.
8.4.10 Navistar Defense, LLC
8.4.11 Textron Inc.
8.4.12 Collins Aerospace
8.4.13 Orbital ATK, Inc.
8.4.14 General Electric Company
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
