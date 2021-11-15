Agricultural Fumigants 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Agricultural Fumigants Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Agricultural Fumigants market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999626

Key Market Trends:

Growing Agricultural Production

With increasing agricultural production, the demand for fumigants has been witnessing an upward trend over the years. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has predicted that agricultural productivity is likely to increase by 70% by 2050, in order to meet the growing demand for food. The production of cereals is estimated to reach 3,009 million metric ton by 2050. However, the expected demand for agricultural crops is around 6,759 million metric ton by 2050. Thus, the demand for agricultural warehouses, storage technologies, and associated products, like fumigants, is expected to increase in the long run. In warehouses, pests damage most of the crops and the use of fumigants decrease the loss of agricultural products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for the agricultural fumigants market across the world.

North Leads the Global Market

North is the largest market for agricultural fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in major countries. The major commodities consuming fumigants for both storage and soil application in the region are corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. In North , the is the largest market, accounting for more than half of the regional market share. The major fumigants in the US market are chloropicrin, sulfuryl fluoride, aluminum phosphide, ethylene oxide, etc. Over 90 fumigant-based products are registered in Canada and are manufactured by 25 companies. A few key players are AMVAC Chemicals, Degesch Inc., Syngenta Canada Inc., United Phosphorus Inc., etc.

Market Overview:

The global agricultural fumigants market was valued at USD 1,571.9 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024). As a widely used fumigant, while storing agricultural commodities against insects and rodents, phosphine-based fumigants emerge as the largest segment, and had a 26.3% share among all the types of global fumigants in 2018.

With rapid investments in technology and R&D, many new varieties of products are being developed with less toxicity and more efficiency. The growth of the agricultural fumigants market can be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in inclination of consumers toward improving the quality of agricultural output, changing farming practices, and advanced storage technology. But, fumigants cause several problems, including possible phytotoxicity, depending on the type of crop and its variety, seasonal conditions, humidity, temperature, fumigant concentration, and duration of treatment. Therefore, it is recommended to be used by professional fumigators only, due to its high toxicity as a respiratory poison. Key Manufacturers Like

DowDuPont

Amvac Chemical Corporation

Syngenta AG

UPL Group

Detia Degesch GmbH

ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd.

BASF SE

Cytec Solvay Group

FMC Corporation

Fumigation Services

Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd

Industrial Fumigation Company

Isagro SpA

Lanxess

Reddick Fumigants, LLC

Trical Inc.

TriEst Ag Group Inc.

VFC