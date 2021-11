Alfalfa Seed Market 2021: Industry Trends and Growth Rate, Product and Application Segmentation, Key Companies and Regional Analysis by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Alfalfa Seed market” and its expanding nature. The Alfalfa Seed market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Alfalfa Seed market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Alfalfa Seed market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Alfalfa Seed market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

Owing to increasing awareness regarding protein and healthy food and inclination of consumers toward the inclusion of healthy food in their diets, the demand for dairy products and healthy meat is increasing, which is resulting in the demand for forage crops. Livestock production accounts for one-third of the global cropland, and is also competing for water, land, energy, and labor, which is challenging. Alfalfa seeds can be one of the solutions in order to overcome the aforementioned challenges and for better production of livestock. Alfalfa has more protein levels, minerals, and vitamins, as well as it has a low starch, as compared to unsprouted seeds. It gives an additional nutritional level to livestock, which helps in increasing the production and meeting the demand for milk, meat, eggs and other dairy products. Therefore, this boosts the demand for alfalfa seeds across the world.

North Dominates the Global Market

The is the leading country in the global alfalfa seed market, followed by Canada. Saudi Arabia, , Canada, Argentina, China, Peru, Algeria, and Sudan are the top importers of alfalfa seeds from the United States. California, Idaho, Washington, Nevada, Montana, and Wyoming are the major alfalfa-producing states in the United States. More than 85% of the production of alfalfa seeds occurs in these northwestern states of the and relatively lesser are grown in the southwestern states. Canadian alfalfa imports are significant, with large quantities destined for Ontario and Quebec.

Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Seed Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Industrial Livestock Production and Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Seeds

4.1.3 Decrease in Area for Grazing

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Large Quantity of Water for Irrigation

4.2.2 Lower Yield than Other Forage Crops

4.2.3 Lower Awareness in Developing Regions

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.3

5.1.1.4 Rest of North

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.2 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3 France

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.5 Italy

5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 India

5.1.3.4 Australia

5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.1.4 South

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Rest of South

5.1.5 Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.2 Egypt

5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Alforex Seeds LLC

6.3.2 DLF International Seeds

6.3.3 La Crosse Seed

6.3.4 S&W Seed Company

6.3.5 Monsanto Company

6.3.6 Dyna-Gro Seed

6.3.7 Forage Genetics International

6.3.8 Allied Seed LLC

6.3.9 DowDuPont

6.3.10 LG Seeds

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

