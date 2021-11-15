2021 Refrigerated Transport Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Refrigerated Transport Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Refrigerated Transport industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Refrigerated Transport market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Refrigerated transportation refers to the movement of temperature-sensitive cargo in specialized containers called reefers that have an in-built refrigeration system.

The European region is projected to have the largest and the fastest market share in terms of value in refrigerated road transportation market in 2023. This region experiences the latest technological advancements and the government norms favors the cold chain industry with different subsidies. Particularly the multi-temperature segment has the fastest growth when compared to single-temperature.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Refrigerated Transport Market

The global Refrigerated Transport market size is projected to reach USD 16840 million by 2027, from USD 13030 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Americold Logistics

SSI SCHAEFER

Preferred Freezer Services

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

DHL

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

BioStorage Technologies, Inc

Nichirei Logistics Group

OOCL Logistics

JWD Group

CWT Limited

SCG Logistics

X2 Group

Best Cold Chain

AIT

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

ColdEX

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Refrigerated Transport Market by Types:

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Refrigerated Transport Market by Applications:

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

The study objectives of Refrigerated Transport Market report are:

To analyze and study the Refrigerated Transport Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Refrigerated Transport manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

