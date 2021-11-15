Organic Seeds 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Organic Seeds market” and its expanding nature. The Organic Seeds market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Organic Seeds market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Organic Seeds market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Organic Seeds market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Organic Seeds Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Organic Seeds market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Rising Health Consciousness and Environmental Awareness

According to the studies conducted by Iko-kai Org, the higher adoption of agricultural chemicals has not only led to the reduction of harmful insects but also beneficial insects. Harmful insects have the highest resistance to chemicals when compared to useful insects. Higher dosages of agricultural chemicals at various frequencies are used to eliminate harmful insects across many parts of the world. This has resulted in the entry of agricultural chemicals into the human body system, resulting in adverse impacts on human health, affecting the autonomic nervous system, endocrine system, sense organs, and other human body parts. Consumers have become highly vulnerable to the high chemical residue content in the foods. Owing to the increase in awareness and high adoption of strategies to limit agricultural chemicals use, organic farming has gained more importance in recent years. The rising importance of organic farming and stringent regulations posed by countries to adopt organic farming are encouraging higher sales in the organic seeds market. This is expected to boost the organic seed market’s growth potential, globally.

North Dominates the Global Market

North is the largest organic seeds market, due to growing organic sales over the years. There are several factors like the increasing trend of home gardening, rising demand for healthy food, and favorable government regulations, which are augmenting the organic seed sales in North . Some of the major players in North are High Mowing Organic Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, and Southern Exposure Seed Exchange. Most of the organic sales were recorded in Canada, came from the field crops seed segment, holding almost 50% of the market share. However, most of the organic farmers in the are still relying on conventionally produced seeds, at least to some extent, considering them an economic alternative to organic seeds. This posed a threat to the market in the country as it may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Organic Seeds Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Organic Food Demand

4.1.2 Growing Health Conciousness and Environmental Awareness

4.1.3 Favourable Regulatory Frameworks

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Orgnaic Seeds

4.2.2 High Demand – Supply Imbalance

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Field Crop Seeds

5.1.2 Vegetable Seeds

5.1.3 Fruit and Nut Seeds

5.1.4 Other Crop Seeds

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Italy

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Germany

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia – Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 South Africa

5.2.5.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Vitalis Organic Seeds

6.3.2 Seeds of Change Inc.

6.3.3 Seed Savers Exchange

6.3.4 Southern Exposure Seed Exchange

6.3.5 Johnny’s Selected Seeds

6.3.6 Wild Garden Seeds

6.3.7 Fedco Seeds

6.3.8 Fleuren

6.3.9 Maas Plant

6.3.10 HILD Samen

6.3.11 Navdanya

6.3.12 Arnica Kwekerij

6.3.13 High Mowing Organic Seeds

6.3.14 De Bolster

6.3.15 Territorial Seed Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

