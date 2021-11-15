Seed Colorant Market 2024: Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview

“Seed Colorant Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Seed Colorant market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Growing Demand for Seed Treatment

With the support of the government, awareness among farmers about the use of seed treatment increased. For instance, the an seed sector has developed a quality scheme, which is known as an Seed Treatment Assurance (ESTA) standard, for almost 70% of the maize cultivated, 90% of oilseed rape, and 100% of sugar beet, in order to ensure the safe treatment of the seed against pests and diseases. Additionally, in India, about 80% of the seeds sown in 2016 were untreated. Therefore, the Government of has launched a country-wide campaign, in which pesticide industry associations, like Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Central Integrated Pest Management Centers (CIPMC), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), NGOs, etc., participated in the campaign, to ensure 100% seed treatment for all major crops. Several companies, like Monsanto and Syngenta, have started laying emphasis on making the investment in R&D activities for innovation of new seed treatment technology, which in turn, acts as one of the significant driver of the market studied. With the regions across the world adopting seed treatment, extensively coupled with rapid development in seed coating technologies, the global seed colorant market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

North Dominates the Global Seed Colorant Market

North has the largest market for seed colorants, with the witnessing the highest share, followed by Canada and . Owing to mandatory government regulations for coloring treated seeds and technological advancements, the US market share is the highest in the market studied. Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s regulation for compulsory use of seed colorants on treated seeds and the rising demand of high-value seeds are the major factors for the growth of the seed colorant market in Canada. The growth of the seed treatment market and the introduction of innovative products are driving the seed colorant market across the region.

The global seed colorant market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 271.3 million in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.7% of the overall market.

– Hybrid and GM are high-value seeds, which undergo various biological and chemical treatments that prevent losses. Colors are added to seeds for branding, identification, uniformity, and beatification. Hence, the use of seed colorants, dyes, and pigments is expected to increase in line with the adoption of hybrid and GM seeds. The adoption of increasingly pest-resistant and drought-tolerant hybrid seeds has helped farmers improve crop yields across diverse agro-climatic conditions, which in turn, boosts the demand for seed colorants.

– Preharvest seed treatment occupies the largest share in the global seed colorant market, as the treated seeds prevent adulteration of seeds and other hazards associated with handling of treated seeds.

Akash Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience

Croda International PLC

Clariant

Precision Laboratories

Chromatech Incorporated

Germains Seeds Technology

Centro Group

Keystone Aniline Corporation

Sensient Technologies

Lanxess