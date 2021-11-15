Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2024 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Crop Protection Chemicals market” and its expanding nature. The Crop Protection Chemicals market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Crop Protection Chemicals market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Crop Protection Chemicals market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Crop Protection Chemicals market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Crop Protection Chemicals market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Food Demand and Diminishing Land Area

The global population is increasing exponentially, and every day, nearly 200,000 people are contributing to the global food demand. According to the US Population Division, the global population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. By 2030, the per capita farmland is expected to decrease to 1800 mÂ² from 2,200 mÂ² in 2005. Various crop pests contribute to yield loss, causing global crop loss of 10-16% annually. Although the new plant technologies are continuously being developed to fight pest attacks, they are also leading to the development of new strains of pests that are difficult to kill. The amount of loss in major crops, due to fungi alone, is enough to feed nearly 9% of the global population

Asia-Pacific dominates the Global Market

Crops, like rice, soybean, wheat, barley, fruits, and vegetables, are largely grown in Japan, which has a very high usage rate of pesticides. In spite of the small population and land area, Japan was a significant market for crop protection chemicals, occupying a share of 16% of the total Asia-Pacific market in 2015. The country has the highest pesticide usage per hectare compared to any other country in the world at approx. 12 kg /hectare.

In India, synthetic pesticides have been extensively used for alleviating the estimated 45% gross loss of crops, due to the infestation of pests and diseases. Major factors driving the Indian market include greater demand for food grains, limited availability of arable land, along with increasing exports, growth in horticulture and floriculture, and increasing public awareness regarding synthetic pesticides and biopesticides.

Detailed TOC of Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 Patented and Generic Pesticides

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Adoption of Biopesticides

4.2.2 Organizations Promoting Integrated Pest Management Techniques

4.2.3 Adoption of Genetically Modified (GM) Crops

4.2.4 Increasing Food Demand and Diminishing Arable Land

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Major Regions Facing Pesticide Ban

4.3.2 Low Per Capita Use of Pesticides in Several Regions

4.3.3 Increasing R&D Costs

4.3.4 Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Quality

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Action

5.1.1 Herbicide

5.1.2 Fungicide

5.1.3 Insecticide

5.1.4 Nematicide

5.1.5 Molluscicide

5.1.6 Other Modes of Action

5.2 By Origin

5.2.1 Synthetic

5.2.2 Bio-based

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.4 Commercial Crops

5.3.5 Turf and Ornamentals

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Germany

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Indonesia

5.4.3.7 Vietnam

5.4.3.8 Pakistan

5.4.3.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG

6.3.3 Monsanto Company

6.3.4 Arysta Life sciences

6.3.5 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

6.3.6 Syngenta AG

6.3.7 DowDupont Inc.

6.3.8 FMC Corporation

6.3.9 Nufarm Ltd.

6.3.10 Sumitomo Chemicals

6.3.11 n Vanguard Corporation

6.3.12 ISAGRO Spa

6.3.13 Bioworks Inc.

6.3.14 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

6.3.15 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

6.3.16 Nippon Soda

6.3.17 UPL Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

