Agricultural Inoculant Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Agricultural Inoculant market” and its expanding nature. The Agricultural Inoculant market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Agricultural Inoculant market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Agricultural Inoculant market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Agricultural Inoculant market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Agricultural Inoculant Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Agricultural Inoculant market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Popularity of Organic and Environment Friendly Farming Practices

Present agricultural practices are shifting from conventional to organic farming practices. There are several reasons for adopting organic farming. Some of them are growing health consciousness, environmental safety, soil health, and long lasting agriculture sustainability. There are many ways to practice organic farming like organic compost, manure, and the usage of agricultural inoculants. These inoculants are basically microorganisms that play an important role in ensuring plant health, soil fertility, and agricultural sustainability.

The use of fertilizers and pesticides in modern agriculture is very high and is causing critical problems such as soil pollution, microbial imbalance, and reduction in soil fertility and productivity, loss of natural biocontrol agents and beneficial organism.

North to dominate the global market

North accounted for the largest share in production and consumption of agricultural inoculants in 2018. North is developing new agricultural technology at a broad level and it is being successfully applied in domestic farming systems. is the second largest production and consumption market for agricultural inoculants. Currently, the developing countries of Latin , Asia-Pacific, and Africa are growing quite fast. Most agricultural inoculants are used in oilseeds crops and maize. All these developing countries are growing soya bean as the major crop; hence, the demand for agricultural inoculants is expected to rise in the future.

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Inoculant Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advancements in Technology

4.3.2 Adoption of Organic Farming Practices

4.3.3 Government Promoting Bio-control Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Adoption Rate Due to Infrastructure Issue

4.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Availability

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biocontrol Agents

5.1.2 Plant Resistant Stimulant

5.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms

5.2 Microbes

5.2.1 Bacteria

5.2.1.1 Rhizobacteria

5.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixing

5.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilizing

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Fungi

5.2.2.1 Trichoderma Spp.

5.2.2.2 Mycorrhiza

5.2.2.3 Others

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Mode of Application

5.3.1 Seed Inoculation

5.3.2 Soil Inoculation

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Cereals & Grains

5.4.2 Oilseeds

5.4.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North

5.5.2

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Egypt

5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Advanced Biological Marketing, Inc.

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Bayer CropScience Limited

6.3.4 BrettYoung

6.3.5 Novozymes

6.3.6 Precision Laboratories

6.3.7 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pvt. Ltd

6.3.8 TerraMax

6.3.9 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

