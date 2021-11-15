Biological Control Market 2021: Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate by 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Biological Control market” and its expanding nature. The Biological Control market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Biological Control market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Biological Control market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Biological Control market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Biological Control Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Biological Control market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

The Increasing Demand for Food and Food Security Driving the Market

The need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, has fueled a significant rise in demand for biological control. Agricultural production may need to grow two-fold over the coming 36 years, in order to meet the demands of 9 billion population. There is a broader acceptance, as well as recognition of the increasing benefits of biological control products. With the amount of arable land per-person declining and population expanding, global crop-yields must increase to meet food production needs. As a result, the most dramatic rise in demand for biological control products and agricultural production is witnessed. There are additional options to address crop yields, including improvements in seed technology and improvements in crop protection. However, the greatest potential for improvement is the biological control market.

North Dominates the Global Biological Control Market

North dominates the market as of 2018, with a 38% share of the biological control market. In North , the holds the largest market with around half of the North n market, owing to the plenty of available arable lands. Rising concerns over “organic” labeled products and awareness of microbial pesticides efficiency have driven the market in North .

Detailed TOC of Biological Control Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Oppurtunities

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Microbials

5.1.1.1 Bacteria

5.1.1.2 Viruses

5.1.1.3 Fungi

5.1.2 Macrobials

5.1.2.1 Parasitoids

5.1.2.2 Predators

5.1.3 Entomopathogenic Nematodes

5.2 Target Pest

5.2.1 Arthropods

5.2.2 Weeds

5.2.3 Micro-Organisms

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Seed Treatment

5.3.2 On-field

5.3.3 Post Harvest

5.4 Crop Application

5.4.1 Grains and Cereals

5.4.2 Oilseeds and Pulses

5.4.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.4.4 Other Crop Applications

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 North

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5.4 South

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South

5.5.5 Rest of the World

5.5.5.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 BASF SE

6.3.2 Bayer CropScience

6.3.3 Dow Chemical Company

6.3.4 Arysta Lifescience Limited

6.3.5 Syngenta Ag

6.3.6 Koppert BV

6.3.7 Brettyoung (Lallemand)

6.3.8 Certis Usa LLC

6.3.9 Chr. Hansen

6.3.10 BioAg Alliance (Monsanto/Novozymes)

6.3.11 Marrone Bio Innovations

6.3.12 Taxon (Dupont)

6.3.13 Symbiota

6.3.14 Precision Laboratories LLC

6.3.15 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

6.3.16 Valent Biosciences Corporation (Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited)

6.3.17 IsAgro

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

