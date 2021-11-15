Cabbages and Other Brassicas 2021 Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cabbages and Other Brassicas market” and its expanding nature. The Cabbages and Other Brassicas market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Market Dynamics: –

Cabbages and Other Brassicas market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market have also been involved in the study.

Scope of the Report:

TOC of Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Cabbages and Other Brassicas market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how Cabbages and Other Brassicas market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, Cabbages and Other Brassicas market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Cabbages and Other Brassicas market players

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Productivity Due to Adoption of New Irrigation Technologies

Cabbage has been classified as intermediately susceptible to water stress, with the most critical irrigation period occurred during the last 3 to 4 weeks before harvest. Efficient water management is a prerequisite to successive cabbage production. Water requirements vary from 380 mm to 500 mm depending on climate and length of the growing season. Furrow, sprinkler, and trickle irrigation are the most adopted irrigation techniques used worldwide, which are driving the overall cabbages and other brassicas market.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Cabbages and Other Brassicas Production

Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest production of cabbages and other brassicas, with China being the leading country, in terms of production and export. China is the largest exporter of cabbages and other brassicas in the world and has accounted for 17.6% of the global exports in 2018. According to the Japanese Ministry of Finance, 2018, the import volume of Chinese cabbage from China to Japan increased 7.8 times compared to the previous year. The volume of cabbages exported from China to Japan has increased 5.8 times during early 2018. The major countries that import cabbages and other brassicas from China, in terms of value, as of 2018, are- Hong Kong (USD 176,369 thousand), (USD 116,184 thousand), (USD 90,176 thousand), and Thailand (USD 54,153 thousand), among others.

Study objectives of Cabbages and Other Brassicas Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Cabbages and Other Brassicas market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Cabbages and Other Brassicas market trends that influence the global Cabbages and Other Brassicas market

