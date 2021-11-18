Digital PCR Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size, Future Demand, Emerging Trends and Latest Technology, Forecast Research Report 2027

Digital PCR Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Digital PCR Market” is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. Fortune Business Insights discusses the market and its growth trajectories in a recently published report titled, “Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.

According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Digital PCR Market.

Scope of the Report:

Digital PCR Market 2021 global industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the Digital PCR market trends, share, size, growth, as well as industry analysis. Furthermore, market size, the revenue shares of each segment and its sub-segments, as well as forecast figures are also covered in this report. Digital PCR Market Forecast 2025 report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital PCR manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The Global Digital PCR market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Digital PCR Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Significant Industry Developments of the Digital PCR Market Include:

January 2019 – A new series of digital PCR platform was launched by QIAGEN. This platform is based on the combined assay development expert technology of Qiagen and FORMULATRIX.

October 2019 – dd-Check STEC Solution was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the detection of virulence genes from Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).

Bio-Rad, Sysmex Inostics, and Thermo Fisher to Hold Dominant Shares with Diverse Portfolio

The global digital PCR market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of many players. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Inostics, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., are holding majority shares in the market on account of their diverse portfolio of chip-based digital PCR and droplet digital PCR and continuous launch of innovative technologies by these companies at large. Other players operating in this market are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, or other collaborative methods to attract high digital PCR market revenue and attain a significant position in the market in the coming years.

Rise in Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a major digital polymerase chain reaction market growth driver. In addition to this, the advancement in medical technology and introduction of innovative devices for therapeutic purposes will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. These innovative devices include crystal dPCR, beam dPCR chip-based digital PCR, and droplet digital PCR.

On the other side, high cost of digital polymerase chain reaction installation may pose a major challenge to the market growth. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about the availability of treatment options, especially in developing and under-developed nations, may hamper the overall market in the coming years.Nevertheless, the gradual shift towards chip-based dPCR from droplet dPCR by healthcare providers is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Top manufactures of Digital PCR Market are:

Qiagen

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Fluidign Corporation

Stilla Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Other Players

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities and increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

