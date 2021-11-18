U.S. Biosimilars Market Set For Rapid Growth Forecast 2020-2027 | Industry worth US$ 17,696.0 Mn with 54.7% CAGR by 2027

The U.S. Biosimilars Market will gain momentum from the increasing government support to adopt biosimilars in the healthcare sectors. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Biosimilars: U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” The U.S. Biosimilars Market is projected to reach US$ 17,696.0 Mn by 2026. The report provides valuable insights into the drivers influencing growth of the market. As per the report, The U.S. Biosimilars Market is anticipated to report an impressive CAGR of 54.7% during the forecast period. The report also states that the U.S. market was valued at US$ 436.1 Mn in 2018.

Key Players Operating in The U.S. Biosimilars Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

AbbVie Inc.,

Merck & Co.,

Celltrion Inc.,

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Eli Lilly and Company

Covid-19 Pandemic Impact:

According to this report Global US Biosimilars Market Sector will rise from Covid-19 pandemic impact at moderate growth rate during 2021 to 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially. We aim to provide businesses with thoroughly researched market intelligence reports regarding this crisis so that they can formulate well-informed market strategies.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on US Biosimilars Market industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Research Methodology:

Fortune Business Insights follows a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Increased Research and Development Initiatives to Drive the Market

Biosimilars are the copies of original products. Due to the high cost of pharmaceutical drugs, healthcare facilities are not accessible to people from every economical stratum. This is where biosimilars come to recuse. Being an identical copy, biosimilars help in treating chronic diseases like cancer and arthritis in an effective manner just as original medications do. The market is likely to grow during the forecast period because of an increasing demand from the masses. Also, a rise in research and development initiatives by prominent organizations have increased market opportunities. This has led to tough competition in the U.S. biosimilars market.

Autoimmune Diseases Segment Projected to Dominate the Market in the U.S.

The U.S. biosimilars market is classified into three segments, namely, by distribution channel, by disease indication, and by drug class. By distribution channel, the market is grouped into online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. In terms of disease indication, the market is divided into cancer and autoimmune diseases such as arthritis, neutropenia, psoriasis, and others. In 2018, the autoimmune diseases held a market share of 92.0%. The segment is anticipated to remain in the leading position the U.S. biosimilars market during the forecast period. Factors like increasing adoption of biosimilars, rise in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, and availability of limited drugs are likely to boost the segment. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention declared that approximately 26% adults are estimated to have arthritis by 2040.

