Active Protection System Market Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Opportunity and Forecast 2028

The global active protection system market size is expected to reach USD 4.61 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period. The introduction of advanced countermeasure kit for armoured fighting vehicles will create lucrative opportunities for the active protection system market in the foreseeable future, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Active Protection System Market Size, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 2.81 billion in 2020.

The increasing utilization of missile countermeasure devices in battlefield operations will have a tremendous impact on the global market. The missile Countermeasure Device (MCD) is used in the battlefield operation to detect and warn about an imminent attack. The MCD system emits Infrared radiation (IR) signals to disrupt the tracking loop of Missiles. It is integrated with an advanced M6 countermeasure device that releases smoke and flares to divert the enemy’s attention. The rising use of countermeasure kits and missile countermeasure devices by several armed forces will fuel the active protection system market growth.

Get Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/active-protection-system-market-104049

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Active Protection System Market:

Airbus S.A.S. (Netherlands)

Artis, LLC (The U.S.)

Aselsan A.S. (Turkey)

Israel Military Industries (Israel)

KBM (Russia)

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Safran (France)

Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Suite by Rafael to Boost Market

Rafael, an Israeli defense technology company, presented its Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Suite (NGCV-S) at DX Defense & Security Expo Korea, taking place from November 18-21, 2020. As part of the ROK’s Tiger 4.0 program, Rafael’s suite for future combat vehicles. The NGCV-S offers integrated protection, lethality, situational awareness, and network for enhanced mission effectiveness even in GPS-denied scenarios. Rafael’s NGCV-S has an open, modular architecture, comprising of a 30/40mm automatic cannon with ABM capability, a launcher for SPIKE anti-tank multi-purpose guided missiles, advanced armor protection, including TROPHY, the world’s only operational active protection system, the Fire Weaver networked combat system with sophisticated autonomous capabilities that connects all types of sensors and shooters over any tactical radio in real-time, the Spike FireFly miniature, portable, BLOS close-combat reconnaissance and loitering munition, the BNet SDR communication system and more. The Next-Generation Combat Vehicle Suite (NGCV-S) introduction will expand the active protection system market share due to its robust data, voice & video services with multiple auto relays. Besides, Rafael will also exhibit its air defense systems, including the Drone Dome counter-drone system, already operational in a number of countries around the world, both in civilian in military applications.

Rising Usage of TROPHY Active Defense System to Stimulate Market

The growing utilization of the TROPHY active defense system will enable speedy expansion of the market. TROPHY ADS offers a combined hostile fire detection capacity. TROPHY ADS is a protective shield system that has several features such as threat detection, tracking & launching functionality, and intercept activity. The threat detection system can comprise missile detecting sensors and advanced flat-panel radars to deliver hemispherical coverage for the battle tank. For instance, the U.S. Army adopted the ADS system to protect the battle tank. Likewise, in January 2021, Leonardo and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. delivered a Trophy ADS for the U.S. Army. These APS systems are majorly installed on army’s main battle tanks. The U.S. Army has adopted this technology to protect the defense force’s main battle tanks against rockets and missiles.

The Airborne Segment is Expected to Hold the Lion’s Share

Based on the platform, the active protection market is classified into land-based, airborne, and marine. Further, the land-based is divided into main battle tank (MBT), light protected vehicles (LPV), amphibious armored vehicles (AAV), mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP), infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), armored personnel carrier (APC), and others. The Land-based segment held a dominant share in 2020 due to increased funding from private firms to procure defense equipment and combat vehicles for the U.S. government. The Airborne segment is categorized as fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, and trainer aircraft. The Airborne segment is projected to register a higher CAGR attributed to the increasing demand for fifth-generation fighter jets from Japan and India. Based on kill system type analysis, the market is separated as soft kill system, hard-kill system, and reactive armor. The soft kill system is classified as an electro-optic jammer, radar decoy, infrared decoy, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

High Demand for APS to Foster Growth in Europe

The market size in the North stood at USD 0.95 billion in 2020. The growth is attributed to prominent companies such as Artis, LLC and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

Europe is expected to hold a significant share due to the growing demand for APS from the European Union’s armed forces.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow massively due to the increasing procurement of the APS system in China and India

Continuous Advancements by Companies to Reinforce Market

Significant companies are focused on advanced technologies to offer high-performance APS for harsh conditions. For instance, Rafael produced the next generation of Trophy Active Protection System, Iron Fist Light Configuration active protection system, and ADM-141 TALD. The increasing contracts among armed forces and defense companies will augur well for the market. For instance, the U.S. Army and the Israel Military Industries signed a contract for trophy active protection systems and iron fist light configuration active protection system to improve their operational efficiency.

Contact us for Customization in the Report –

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/active-protection-system-market-104049

Read Industry News Blogs –

https://www.snntv.com/story/45206474/gas-mask-market-market-2021-business-overview-future-trends-key-major-players-and-forecast-to-2028

https://www.snntv.com/story/45206476/automatic-dependent-surveillance-broadcast-market-trends-share-size-demand-growth-opportunities-industry-revenue-future-and-business-analysis-by

https://chemicalresearch.mystrikingly.com/blog/actuator-market-2021-comprehensive-research-including-top-companies-profile

https://tealfeed.com/actuator-market-precise-scenario-covering-trends-dhwvw

https://everydayhero.ideas.aha.io/ideas/EDH-I-1138

https://app.box.com/notes/885290672031?s=kxorng7vov34xqlnqta3pvql3flli0ee

https://fromfostercaretoceo.mn.co/posts/18455373

https://abkm.tribe.so/post/actuator-market-outlook-and-deep-study-of-top-key-players-profile-the-globa–61934f1695ba2330f86a92c2

https://immigrationsociety.tribe.so/post/actuator-market-growth-current-trends-shares-and-new-opportunities-report-2–61934f19cc7d58cfff280582

https://faceblox.mn.co/posts/18455374

https://shraavya.tribe.so/post/actuator-market-report–industry-analysis-growth-size-trends-and-forecast-2–61934f203130871afc29dea3

https://www.snntv.com/story/45206477/satellite-imaging-market-share-growing-rapidly-with-recent-trends-development-revenue-demand-and-forecast-to-2028

https://www.snntv.com/story/45206478/marine-beacon-market-market-business-outlook-size-share-revenue-demand-growth-strategy-and-forecast-2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs