Genomics Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global genomics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Genomics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray, Sanger Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)) & Geography Forecast till 2026".

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

Key Players Operating in The Genomics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Danaher

QIAGEN

BGI

IntegraGen

Advancements in Bioinformatics to Boost the Market in North America

Among regions, North America is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global genomics market throughout the forecast years. In 2018, the market value stood at USD 6959.3 million. This is ascribable to the rising focus on pharmacogenomics and technological advancements in bioinformatics. This, coupled with increasing adoption of new sequencing technologies, will create growth opportunities for the market in this region. Rising preference for personalized medicines is another factor responsible for the dominance of market in this region.

Apart from North America, the market in Europe is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR owing to the robust support from governments, especially in the U.K. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable genomics market share over the projected horizon. Factors such as increasing the aging population, high demand for genetic sequencing in China, and expansion of healthcare system are positively impacting the genomics market growth in this region.

Regional Analysis for Genomics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Genomics Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Genomics Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Genomics Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

