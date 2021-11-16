Temperature Monitoring System Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global temperature monitoring system market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Temperature Monitoring System Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Analog Temperature Monitoring Devices & Digital Temperature Monitoring Devices), By Type (Contact & Non-Contact) By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Home Care Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/temperature-monitoring-systems-market-102013

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other temperature monitoring system market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Players Operating in The Temperature Monitoring System Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Masimo (S.)

Omron Healthcare (Japan)

Geratherm (Germany)

Braun Healthcare (Germany)

A&D Company Ltd. (Japan)

Toshiba Inc. (Japan)

3M (U.S.)

Exergen Corporation (U.S.)

Other Players

Market Restraint

Fears of Mercury Poisoning May Inhibit Product Adoption

A major hurdle stalling the temperature monitoring system market growth is the health risks associated with mercury poisoning. Conventional thermometers are filled with mercury because it is the only metal that remains liquid at room temperature and expands at the slightest change in temperature. Thus, mercury-based thermometers can immediately show elevated body temperature. However, despite its effectiveness, breaking of these devices and the resultant mercury spillage is a very real threat that raises understandable concerns among patients.

Regional Insights

North America to Chart Strong Growth Trajectory; Asia Pacific to Unleash Untapped Potential

North America, with a market size of USD 558.2 million in 2019, is expected to dominate the temperature monitoring system market share during the forecast period. The primary reason for the sustained dominance of the region is the rapid adoption of advanced healthcare technologies by hospitals and clinics. In addition to this, the on-going coronavirus pandemic, which has affected 4.8 million and killed 158,000 Americans, is further surging the demand for digital thermometers in the region.

Escalating number of COVID cases in India and China is fueling the demand for temperature monitoring systems in Asia Pacific. Besides this, global medical devices companies are gaining ground in the Asia Pacific market by aligning their growth strategies with the evolving health infrastructure in the region.

Regional Analysis for Temperature Monitoring System Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Temperature Monitoring System Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Temperature Monitoring System Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Temperature Monitoring System Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245