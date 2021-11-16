Diagnostic Antibodies Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global “diagnostic antibodies market” is likely to witness numerous growth opportunities with recent advancements in monoclonal antibodies. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Diagnostic Antibodies Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies), Application (Hepatitis Diagnostics, Tuberculosis Diagnostics, Cancer Diagnostics, Oncology Diagnostics, HIV Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Diagnostics) End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the growth of this market is likely to take off in the coming years with exceptional advancements in antibody therapeutics. Monoclonal antibodies are used for diagnostic purposes in life threatening diseases such as cancer. Monoclonal antibodies are developed by cloning of identical immune cells, aimed at generating unique parent cells.

Key Players Operating in The Diagnostic Antibodies Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Aytu BioScience, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam plc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise Receives Subcontract for Manufacture of ‘Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies’

In 2019, ImmunoPrecise received a subcontract from Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. for production of rabbit monoclonal antibodies using its B-cell platform. ImmunoPrecise has its own B-Cell select platform that allows screening of large panels of antibodies for functionality testing, thereby allowing to finalize the best possible diagnostic antibody from a host of options. ImmunoPrecise’s latest subcontract and operations may have a positive impact on the global market and their attractive product offerings are likely to favor the growth of the global diagnostic antibodies market in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Diagnostic Tools to Offer a Favorable Growth Environment

In 2018, the National Cancer Institute stated that around 1,735,350 cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. The government has identified this as a severe problem and contributed swiftly in the form of cancer awareness programs and health reimbursement policies. Furthermore, there have been increasing approvals from regulatory organizations such as the Food and Drug Organization (FDA) for diagnostic tools for detecting tumor and other forms of cancer.

