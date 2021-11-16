Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global anti-inflammatory biologics market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Interleukin Antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injection (Subcutaneous and Intravenous)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other anti-inflammatory biologics market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Regional Analysis :

Increasing Cases of Inflammatory Diseases to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 28.63 billion in 2019. The growth of the region is attributed to rising government support for the introduction of biosimilars in the region. The potential pipeline candidates along with demand for anti-TNF drugs will aid healthy growth of the market in the region. The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will spur demand for the market in North America. The approval of novel drugs will favor growth in Europe in the foreseeable future. For instance, in October 2018, Mylan announced the commercial launch of Hulio, a biosimilar of adalimumab. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population. The increasing preference for biologics for inflammatory diseases will boost the market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is likely to rise steadily in the forthcoming years owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income.

Regional Analysis for Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

