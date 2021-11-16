Top 10 Leading Europe Urinary Drainage Bags Market Manufacturers in the world, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

The Europe urinary drainage bags market will grow considerably due to the wide product offerings and ease of use associated with urinary drainage bags. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Leg Bags and Large Capacity Bags), By Capacity (0-500 ml, 500-1000 ml, 1000-2000 ml, and more than 2000 ml), By Number of Chambers (Single Chamber, 2 Chamber, 3 Chamber), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 469.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 666.9 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Urinanry Incontinence to Fuel Demand for Drainage Bags

Urinary drainage bags are used along with a catheter are used mostly by patients suffering from urinary incontinence. The growing adoption of urinary drainage bags by bed-ridden patients in hospitals as well as homes will aid the growth of the Europe urinary drainage bags market in the coming years. The high prevalence of urinary continence will lead to a rapid adoption of the products across the world. According to the National Health Services (NHS), an estimated 6 million people in the UK suffer from urinary incontinence. Additionally, the National Institute of Health and Clinical Excellence, around 34% of the women suffered from urinary incontinence in the UK in 2017. The severity of urinary incontinence will lead to an increased demand for the products across the Europe, subsequently aiding the urinary drainage bags market growth.

The report on urinary drainage bags offers insights into the latest industry trends and provides a detailed analysis of various segments of the markets and highlights leading players and entities from all segments. The report provides a brief summary of the key opportunities in the market for the near future.

The report classifies the Europe urinary drainage bags market based on factors such as product type, capacity, number of chambers, end user and regional demographics. Among all regions, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the urinary drainage bags in Germany held the highest share in recent years. The increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the increasing incidence of bladder cancer and related disorders has aided the growth of the urinary drainage bags market in Germany. As per Fortune Business Insights, the Germany urinary drainage bags market was valued at USD 119.6 Mn in 2018 and is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Leg Bag Segment to Witness the Highest Growth

The report highlights a few of the leading product types that have witnessed a huge demand across several industries. Among all product types, the leg bags segmented accounted for a dominating market share in 2018. The convenience associated with the usage of this product and the product variations have contributed to the increasing demand for the products from end users across the world. The leg bags segmented is projected to witness at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the Europe urinary drainage bags market are:

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Cardinal Health

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

Braun Melsungen AG

Clinisupplies Ltd. (Healthium Medtech)

Hollister Incorporated

Flexicare Medical Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

MANFRED SAUER GMBH

