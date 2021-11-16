Recovered Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recovered Paper in global, including the following market information:

Global Recovered Paper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Recovered Paper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Recovered Paper companies in 2020 (%)

The global Recovered Paper market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Recovered Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recovered Paper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recovered Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Low grade paper

High grade paper

White paper

Brown paper

Global Recovered Paper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recovered Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food & beverage industry

Electrical and electronics industry

Automobile industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Others

Global Recovered Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Recovered Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recovered Paper revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recovered Paper revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Recovered Paper sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Recovered Paper sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Smurfit Kappa

International Paper

American Eagle Paper Mills

Stora Enso

Mondi Group