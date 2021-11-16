Protective & Specialty Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protective & Specialty Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Protective & Specialty Coatings companies in 2020 (%)
The global Protective & Specialty Coatings market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Protective & Specialty Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Solvent-borne Coatings
Water-borne Coatings
Powder Coatings
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Infrastructure
Oil and gas
Automotive
Aerospace
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Protective & Specialty Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Protective & Specialty Coatings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel
PPG Industries
RPM
Sherwin-Williams
Axalta Coating Systems
Arkema
Hempel
Jotun
Kansai
Nippon
Sika
Valspar
Wacker Chemie