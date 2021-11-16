Plastic Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Foams in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Foams Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Foams Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Foams companies in 2020 (%)

The global Plastic Foams market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Plastic Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Foams Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

PVC

Phenolic

Polyolefin (PO)

Melamine

Others

Global Plastic Foams Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Packaging

Building & construction

Furniture & bedding

Automotive

Footwear, sports & recreational

Others

Global Plastic Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Foams revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Foams revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Plastic Foams sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Foams sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Recticel

Rogers

DowDuPont

Arkema

Armacell International

Borealis

JSP

Sealed Air

Synthos S.A.

Kaneka

Total

Toray Industries

Sabic

Thermotec