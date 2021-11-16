Plastic Foams Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Foams in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Foams Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Foams Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Plastic Foams companies in 2020 (%)
The global Plastic Foams market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Plastic Foams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Foams Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Polyurethane (PU)
Polystyrene (PS)
PVC
Phenolic
Polyolefin (PO)
Melamine
Others
Global Plastic Foams Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Packaging
Building & construction
Furniture & bedding
Automotive
Footwear, sports & recreational
Others
Global Plastic Foams Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Foams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastic Foams revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastic Foams revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Plastic Foams sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Plastic Foams sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Recticel
Rogers
DowDuPont
Arkema
Armacell International
Borealis
JSP
Sealed Air
Synthos S.A.
Kaneka
Total
Toray Industries
Sabic
Thermotec