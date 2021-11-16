2021 Personal & Private Cloud Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Personal & Private Cloud Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Personal & Private Cloud industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Personal & Private Cloud market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

The Private/pesonal cloud is a storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content. Personal cloud services would facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Personal & Private Cloud Market

The global Personal & Private Cloud market size is projected to reach USD 143220 million by 2027, from USD 42630 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

ZScaler

CipherCloud

Radware

Alert Logic

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Personal & Private Cloud Market by Types:

User Hosting

Provider Hosting

Personal & Private Cloud Market by Applications:

Individuals

Small businesses

Medium businesses

The study objectives of Personal & Private Cloud Market report are:

To analyze and study the Personal & Private Cloud Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Personal & Private Cloud manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

