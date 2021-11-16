2021 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored.

NFC product type is expected to have highest growth rate with the increasing penetration of NFC-enabled smartphones across all the regions. The product flexibility for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to drive the mobile wallet market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market

The global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market size is projected to reach USD 3324 million by 2027, from USD 1004 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

MasterCard

Apple

Amazon

Square

Citibank

Citrus Payment

Dwolla

Merchant Customer Exchange

Visa

Microsoft

Sprint

First Data

Paytm

Samsung

Google

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market by Types:

Hardware

Software

Services

Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market by Applications:

MNOs

Financial Institutions (Banks)

Payment Network

Intermediaries

Merchants

Customers

The study objectives of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market report are:

To analyze and study the Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Trends

2.3.2 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue

3.4 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

