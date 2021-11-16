Specialty Plastic Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Plastic Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Specialty Plastic Additives companies in 2020 (%)

The global Specialty Plastic Additives market was valued at 12090 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13840 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Specialty Plastic Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Protective Additives

Plasticizers

Property Modifiers

Processing Aids

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Packaging

Automotive

Consumer Good

Construction

Others

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Exxon Mobil

Eastman Chemical

Songwon Industrial

Albemarle

Clariant

DowDuPont

Bayer

Evonik

Kaneka

Lanxess