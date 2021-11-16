Specialty Plastic Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Plastic Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Specialty Plastic Additives companies in 2020 (%)
The global Specialty Plastic Additives market was valued at 12090 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13840 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Specialty Plastic Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Protective Additives
Plasticizers
Property Modifiers
Processing Aids
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Packaging
Automotive
Consumer Good
Construction
Others
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Plastic Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Specialty Plastic Additives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Exxon Mobil
Eastman Chemical
Songwon Industrial
Albemarle
Clariant
DowDuPont
Bayer
Evonik
Kaneka
Lanxess