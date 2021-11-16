Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives companies in 2020 (%)
The global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Acrylics
PVA (Polyvinyl Acetate)
EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate)
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Other
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Solvent Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDupont
Henkel
3M
Ashland
LORD Corp
Arkema Group (Bostik SA)