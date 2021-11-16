2021 Online Food Delivery Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Online Food Delivery Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Online Food Delivery industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Online Food Delivery market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Online food delivery is a courier service in which a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company delivers food to a customer.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Online Food Delivery Market

The global Online Food Delivery market size is projected to reach USD 128500 million by 2027, from USD 80370 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Delivery Hero Holding

Foodpanda

Just Eat Holding

Takeaway

Grubhub

Domino’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Foodler

Deliveroo

Ubereats

McDonalds

Seamless

Subway

Snapfinger

Zomato

Olo

Yemeksepeti

Meituan

Go-Food

Swiggy

Eleme

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Online Food Delivery Market by Types:

Delivery

Takeaway

Online Food Delivery Market by Applications:

Family

Non-Family

The study objectives of Online Food Delivery Market report are:

To analyze and study the Online Food Delivery Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Online Food Delivery manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Online Food Delivery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Online Food Delivery Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Application 1

1.3.3 Application 2

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Online Food Delivery Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Food Delivery Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Online Food Delivery Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Online Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Online Food Delivery Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Online Food Delivery Market Trends

2.3.2 Online Food Delivery Market Drivers

2.3.3 Online Food Delivery Market Challenges

2.3.4 Online Food Delivery Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Online Food Delivery Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Online Food Delivery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Food Delivery Revenue

3.4 Global Online Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online Food Delivery Revenue in 2020

3.5 Online Food Delivery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Online Food Delivery Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Online Food Delivery Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Online Food Delivery Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Online Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Online Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Online Food Delivery Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Online Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Online Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country

………………………………….

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Company A

11.1.1 Company A Company Details

11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

11.1.3 Company A Online Food Delivery Introduction

11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

11.2 Company B

11.2.1 Company B Company Details

11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

11.2.3 Company B Online Food Delivery Introduction

11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Online Food Delivery Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

Click Here for Detailed TOC

